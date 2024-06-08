Emily Ratajkowski just celebrated her birthday in another itsy bitsy bikini

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The saying goes "If it ain't broken, don't fix it", and Emily Ratajkowski just proved that she's taking that motto into her next year around the sun.

The model, author and HighLow with EmRata podcast host celebrated her 33rd birthday on Friday like she spends any other day: by sharing a bikini photo with her 30m Instagram followers.

© Instagram/@emrata Emily celebrated her 33rd birthday on Friday

She marked her big day by uploading a carousel of bikini snaps with the caption "birthday gal birthdaying" and lots of cheerful emojis.

In typical EmRata style, her swimwear dress code was "the less the better" - she stunned in a micro bikini top in a vibrant tropical colourway with a halterneck strap, paired with low-rise bright orange bottoms.

Her choice of cover-up (which didn't actually cover much) was a red striped shirt and matching mini shorts. A yellow shoulder bag and matching cap finished off her colourful ensemble.

© Instagram/@emrata She stunned in a multi-coloured ensemble

MORE: Emily Ratajkowski's latest bikini pic is her most controversial yet

Though seeing EmRata bikini pics on Insta is nothing new, one particular recent swimwear snap was arguably her most controversial of all time. Promoting the latest collection from her brand Inamorata, Emily posed in an orange and red bikini from her label, lying down on a horizontal tanning bed. She captioned the image: "sun baby @inamoratawoman by @morgan.maher." This prompted comments under her post including: "Are we really promoting tanning beds in 2024?" and "tanning beds… really?"

If there's anything we've learned from Em's bikini pics (other than the fact that, thankfully, most people still disapprove of sunbeds), it's that 'the bolder the better' should be on your swimwear shopping agenda for this summer. From blue and red to her 'Wall of fame' piece from London-based lingerie and swimwear label Fruity Booty, we're saying bye to minimalism and hello to eye-catching 'kini's in SS24.