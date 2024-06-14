Emily Ratajkowski just showed us the cool-girl way to wear crochet

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Love her or loathe her (FYI, we are the former), Emily Ratajkowski's style agenda is a force to be reckoned with.

The model, author and host of the HighLow with EmRata podcast is constantly influencing our seasonal sartorial wishlists (including plenty of bikini inspo).

On her agenda this summer, is the classic crochet, but in typically EmRata style, she gave the quintessential summer style a cool-girl spin.

She shared a story with her 29.2m followers on Instagram on a walk with her rescue dog Colombo (which she basically makes a fashion show every single time). The 33-year-old stepped out in a white crochet cropped, off-the-shoulder top, with a matching low-rise fitted maxi skirt.

The iconic needlecraft technique is back with a bang for SS24, as proven by the likes of Stella McCartney, Aknvas and Gabriela Hearst on the runways, from poolside maxis to kaftans to the undefeated crochet bag.

© Instagram / @emrata Emily shared her double crochet look on Instagram

Emily isn't the only It-girl flaunting cool ways to wear crochet this season.

Discussing Simone Ashley's recent holiday look, Hello! Fashion's Chloe Gallacher explained: "Simone stunned in a sold-out dark green Loewe crochet midi dress whilst basking in the sun on holiday. The dress featured oversized gold hanging coins and a contrasting red line around the waist. Crochet was huge last summer and we anticipate the retro-inspired trend to be sticking around for another season. Following Chloé’s boho-chic runway, we’ve seen a rise in the trend already and anticipate more for summer. Think fringing and frills but a more mature take than we’ve previously seen."

© Instagram / @simoneashley Simone opted for a green Loewe knit

Simone's Bridgerton co-star Nicola Coughlan is also championing crochet this season, Giving the off-duty style a red carpet makeover, she stunned at the Netflix show's premiere in Galway this week in a fitted black high-waisted maxi skirt by Jacquemus, paired with a mid-sleeved, intricately woven crochet top by Irish designer Colin Burke. Her stylist Aimee said on her Instagram:"@nicolacoughlan in Galway wearing mine and @colinburke_ ‘s crochet version of the Aran fisherman jumper, a traditional knit originated from the West Coast of Ireland."