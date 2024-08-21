Emily Ratajkowski's catcalling outfit may not be demure, but it is to die for

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



“Girl, put on a shirt.”

The words of a male passerby to Emily Ratajkowski, spoken while the model was merely enjoying a walk in her NYC hometown on Tuesday.

The 33-year-old is no stranger to uncouth male reactions to her image. Her appearance in Robin Thicke's highly controversial Blurred Lines music video starring Pharrell put Emily under fire, yet she continues to fly the flag for feminism, whether it be via her book My Body, her podcast or her divorce ring.

Emily Ratajkowski shared the catcalling experience online

The multi-hyphenate model slipped into a slate grey tank top and low-rise black joggers. A pair of black trainers added a sporty twist to her off-duty attire, while an ebony shoulder bag hosted her out-of-office essentials.

Emily wore her dark hair down loose in a straightened style, framed by some Nineties reading glasses and a gold coiled necklace.

© Getty The model was praised for her non-fussed reaction to the sexist comment

She shared the unfortunate experience online for her social media followers to see, wittily writing: "famously not demure, famously not mindful."

The model’s followers were quick to come to her aid. "Feels like we've lost the plot if men are telling Emily Ratajkowski to put on more clothes," one user wrote, while another said: "You didn’t even flinch I love u." A third added: "Bruh who says that to EmRata."

Emily's caption references TikTok's latest musing. A trend created by content creator Jools Lebron, acting 'very demure, very mindful,' is a quiet antidote to main character energy - a demeanour social media champions.

Since the first viral clip earlier this summer, there has been in excess of 220,000 videos made using the hashtag '#demure' on TikTok. People are posting their meals, daily office fits, talking about their nights out and even finishing emails in a ‘demure and mindful way,’ demonstrating that the concept isn’t solely a trend, it’s a lifestyle.

This is a fact Emily knows all-too well. Demure may be the goal for some, but for EmRata, it's pulverising the patriarchy, one tank top at a time.