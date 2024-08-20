Emily Ratajkowski hops on the underwear as outerwear trend in Prada nightdress

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Emily Ratajkowski may have a seemingly nonchalant approach to her outfit choices, but make no mistake - this is a woman with purpose.

The model simultaneously tapped into two dominant trends while out and about in New York on Monday, partaking in her daily dog walk while serving up style inspiration by the bucket load.

The 33-year-old slipped into Prada’s crisp cotton poplin mini dress, complete with a loose, free-flowing silhouette with a gentle flare. The garment, which currently retails online for £1,750, further features a rounded neckline frosted with lace and Prada’s signature logo plaque.

Emily Ratajkowski sported Prada's cotton poplin mini dress during a walk in New York

Emily paired the nightwear-inspired frock with a pair of transparent jelly shoes, a silhouette recently championed by Alexa Chung and Elsa Hosk. She wore her chocolate hair down loose and accessorised with some black cat-eye shades.

The author’s platforming of the underwear as outerwear trend comes as sleepwear rises up the style ranks.

© Getty The author tapped into the underwear as outerwear trend in the nightdress-inspired design

Championed by It-brands such as Gucci, Coperni, Chloé, Dolce & Gabbana and Rave Review, négligée silhouettes have morphed into a high fashion essential, taking the risqué throw-over from bedroom to boardroom.

Sabrina Carpenter is a notable fan of slumber à la mode, frequently wearing befeathered, bejewelled and befurred numbers on stage paired with kitschy-cute accessories and frilly bloomers.

© Imaxtree Prada SS23 © Imaxtree Gucci SS24

Why the sudden interest in nightwear for everyday? The trend is ideal for high summer, particularly for fashionistas who reside in the city where climates are humid and loose clothing is essential.

It’s also about reclaiming the female body. Spanning Madonna’s corsets to Taylor Swift’s Eras tour bodysuits, underwear as outerwear has come to represent sexual liberation for women, in turn leading stars such as Bella Hadid, Miley Cyrus and Nicola Peltz Beckham to toy with the kittenish fad.

Designers like Jean Paul Gaultier championed the concept via beautifully crafted corsetry, including the famed cone bra popularised by the Material Girl singer.

The not-so-humble nightdress is functional fashion wrapped up in a feminine design - representing fashion’s last rendezvous with summer sartorials before autumn sets in.