Emily Ratajkowski’s army-chic outfit is ‘gorpcore’ personified

Leave it to Emily Ratajkowski to transform the daily dog walk into a fashion spectacle.

Every other day, we’re treated to a new, cutting-edge outfit courtesy of the model, who never skips a chance to reinforce her unparalleled style status.

Hitting the streets of New York with her dog Colombo on Friday, the 33-year-old turned out an army-inspired outfit which brought ‘gorpcore’ front and centre of the 'Core carousel.

Emily married khaki and aubergine hues in her latest off-duty outfit

The model paired an aubergine-hued tank top complete with strappy detailing, with a pair of khaki drawstring cargo pants. A pair of black cat-eye sunglasses shielded her face, marking an unexpected departure from her go-to Jacquemus ‘Le Soleil’ shades in marigold.

Once again going without her beloved ‘Sylvester’ pendant, Emily accessorised with a gold necklace peppered with colourful gemstones, reminiscent of Topshop’s Freedom collection circa 2010 but with a luxury twist.

© Getty The model has transformed dog walk dressing into an opportunity to showcase her street style prowess

Opting for a practical endnote, Emily slipped into a pair of Brain Dead X Oakley slip-on sneakers, printed with a snakeskin design and violet gel accents.

The divisive shoes harkened back to when gorpore ruled the roost. Gorpcore was coined in May 2017 by Jason Chen at The Cut. The term embodies all things outdoorsy and takes inspiration from being at one with nature, AKA camping, climbing, hiking, rock climbing - activities that call for a shoe silhouette like that of Emily’s chosen kickers.

© Getty A pair of Brain Dead X Oakley slip-on sneakers completed the outfit

Gorpcore was named after the colloquial term for trail mix, 'Good Ol’ Raisins and Peanuts' and revolves around the utilitarian. Championing gear and equipment as opposed to a mere aesthetic outfit, gorpcore spans hiking boots to cargo pants, rainproof jackets to utility vests, zip-up fleeces to base layers and more. If it has an abundance of bulky pockets, it's gorpcore.

This isn’t Emily’s first affair with the sartorial concept. Although she has been favouring more understated looks as of late, the My Body author has been known to flirt with a functional piece or two.

The star was spotted back in June sporting the same pair of cargo pants, this time paired with a crisp white overshirt and a mocha-hued top, merging training camp charm with capsule collection staples.