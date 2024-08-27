Kendall Jenner's throwback Met Gala angel dress is perfect for Halloween

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Like it or not, the countdown to one of the most eclectic fashion events of the year is officially on so if you’re yet to finalise your Halloween costume plans, might we suggest you take style cues from Kendall Jenner's recent throwback image?

Posting to her 291m Instagram followers, the model, muse and founder of 818 tequila scratched our crafty girl itch by posting a few unseen images of her iconic angelic Met Gala after-party look.

Fashion lovers will remember the exact moment Kendall stepped out in the Alexander McQueen Little White Dress which she borrowed from the late designer's SS97 collection for Givenchy as she quite literally looked like an earthside angel.

The dress in question featured an intricately crafted corset bodice which fit the eldest Jenner sister like a glove and featured statement angel-like wing accents on each shoulder before flowing into an asymmetrical sheer silky skirt which boasted big 'party in the front, business in the back' energy.

© Getty Kendall put a high-fashion spin on the classic angel Halloween costume

For the after-party occasion, the supermodel and recent face of FWRD decided to pair her goddess-esque mini with a pair of strappy white heels, no jewellery and a glossy middle-part hair look.

Each and every year the First Monday In May unintentionally inspires fashion girlies Halloween looks, with many dusting off their glue guns months in advance to adorn a slew of diamante’s to an old dress a la Taylor Swift Eras Tour style or sacrifice their opaque tight drawer to recreate Kim Kardashian's face covering Balenciaga ensemble she wore to the 2021 Met Gala.

MORE: 24 cool-girl approved Halloween costume ideas for 2024

RELATED: Kendall Jenner's Olympic Games spectating twin set is an ode to French-girl fashion

Kendall’s angel ensemble is perfect for those who are wanting to go all out for October 31st but still want to look cute incase of a potential run in with a dashing devil on the dancefloor come 1 am.