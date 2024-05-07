Met Gala 2024: The best after-party outfits

The Met Gala 2024 has come and gone, leaving a trail of awe-inspiring, head-turning floral themed fashion on the red carpet.

But the night doesn't end there of course, the stars always shine brighter after the sun sets. As the night unfolded, celebrities and fashion icons transitioned from the thematic opulence of the Gala to the more relaxed yet equally glamorous soirées across Manhattan. A-listers, freed from the confines of the ‘Garden of Time’ themed dress code, trade their grand gowns and avant-garde creations for something just as stylish, but with a touch more freedom and fun.

This is where the after party outfits take centre stage. From reimagined vintage classics to avant-garde designs, these looks not only complemented the evening's earlier fashion narratives but also set trends in their own right. The night revealed outfits that were both a nod to personal style icons and a playground for bolder, more experimental looks

Prepare to be dazzled once more, because we're diving into the hottest post MoMA looks of the evening. Scroll on as we showcase the most compelling and chic after-party outfits that kept the cameras flashing and the fashion critics talking….

MORE: Met Gala 2024: the best jewellery moments from the red carpet

RELATED: Zendaya stuns in a grape embellished masterpiece at the Met Gala

© Jeff Kravitz Zendaya For her second look of the night Zendaya wore a dramatic black corseted leather gown with a voluminous skirt and ruffled accents, topped with a colourful headpiece of vibrant roses, marrying classic elegance with bold artistry.

© Gilbert Flores Usher Usher hosted his very own 'Secret Garden Met Gala After Party' wearing a luxurious velvet burgundy suit, detailed with a deep neckline and embellishments, accessorised with a statement floral brooch and sunglasses.



© WWD Mia Moretti Mia Moretti attended the Soho House and Porsche Electric Met Gala Night of Fashion Party in a sheer, bejewelled dress adorned with white floral appliqués, paired with a modest veil.

© WWD Barry Keoghan Barry Keoghan second look of the night for the 'Soho House and Porsche Electric Met Gala Night of Fashion Party' was a laid-back yet stylish ensemble. The actor sported a white overcoat and blue shirt, complemented by white sneakers, offering a relaxed vibe which was perfect for an upscale after-party.

© Gotham Kendall Jenner Kendall Jenner had multiple after party looks. The first outfit was a sculptural white dress featuring feather-like bodice detailing and a fluttering asymmetrical skirt, creating an ethereal silhouette that blended sophistication with angelic fantasy.

© Gotham Kendall Jenner... Again The supermodel's second after-party look was a daring, lace-adorned mini dress with a plunging sweetheart-neckline and scalloped hem. Both looks were the perfect antidote to her gothic peek-a-boo gown she wore to the actual event.

© Steve Eichner Coco Rocha Coco Rocha stunned at the 'FWRD & Revolve presents Cardi B's Met Ball After Party.' The posing expert wore a how-stopping magenta tulle creation, boasting layers of ruffled fabric and a dramatic mermaid silhouette that packed on the drama.



© Gilbert Flores Janelle Monáe Janelle Monáe arrived at Usher's Secret Garden Met Gala After Party with Legendary Damon, wearing an artistic creation composed of large, circular 'googly eye' cut-outs. The dress created a literally eye-catching visual effect with the oversized white and black discs resulting in a striking, geometric pattern. This avant-garde ensemble was paired with matching white platform shoes, boasting the same motif.



© Johnny Nunez Teyana Taylor Teyana Taylor attended 'The After By Richie Akiva' in an eclectic, vibrant co-ord adorned with a bold, colourful butterfly print.