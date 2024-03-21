Kendall Jenner delivers Old Hollywood elegance with Meghan Markle's favourite neckline

When Kendall Jenner wears, well, anything, it soon becomes the most coveted item, or trend of the moment.

The 28-year-old model and tequila entrepreneur has a seriously versatile fashion agenda - from setting trends to joining them or championing timeless supermodel chic, she's a well-rounded sartorial muse.

Going by her latest Instagram uploads, refined elegance is at the top of her 2024 dress code, as she shared numerous images that channelled Old Hollywood movie star glamour, and her go-to neckline for this season happens to be Meghan Markle's favourite - AKA, the most sophisticated royal on the planet.

Kendall shared images with her 294m followers epitomising It-girl elegance in the 'Bruna dress' from quiet luxury maestros Khaite.

The crepe dress featured bands to create a sculpted v-shape across the bodice and back, and a fit and flare silhouette to offer flattering form as well as comfort. But the pièce de résistance was the effortlessly chic off-the-shoulder neckline that was demure, classy and oozed femininity

Bardot is a royal staple style, and the Duchess of Sussex owns many outfits that elegantly show the shoulders. For the Invictus Games 2022, she opted for a classy cream bodysuit that was also from Khaite, featuring an almost identical design to Kendall's, which she paired with black high-waisted trousers.

© Instagram/@fwrd Kendall Jenner wore the 'Bruna' Khaite dress © Getty Meghan wore a similar silhouette also from Khaite at the Invictus Games 2022

This isn't the first time Meghan and Kendall have provided crossed fashion paths.

Last autumn, Meghan attended a conference organised by the Archewell Foundation to discuss how the internet and social media are affecting young people’s mental health. She looked effortlessly chic for the occasion, wearing an ivory two-piece from Altuzarra. The wool off-the-shoulder top featured an oversized, statement fold which gave Meghan’s go-to neckline a contemporary makeover and added interest to her staple wide-leg trouser silhouette.

© Getty Meghan wore a bardot Altuzarra two-piece last Autumn © Getty Kendall at the 2018 Met Gala

The look immediately reminded us of Kendall Jenner’s iconic 2018 Met Gala look, where she oozed elegance in a custom Off-White, off-the-shoulder jumpsuit featuring a corset bodice, flared trousers and lace gloves.

The fashion crossover we never knew we needed.