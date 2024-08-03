Kendall Jenner's Olympic Games spectating twin set is an ode to French-girl fashion

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Though born and bred in Los Angeles, it’s no secret that Kendall Jenner was destined to be a French girl.

The French capital has forever inspired her effortless style, whether it's wearing a black frilled gown and bare feet at the Louvre or walking for the country's most notable cool-girl brand Jacquemus, Kenny is a Parisian through and through and her latest look proved just that.

© Instagram / @kendalljenner We will be recreating this outfit recipe

Sharing a series of stories to her 292 million followers just yesterday, the fashion mogul and 818 tequila founder decided on a seriously chic silk twin set to sit in the stands and watch the Olympic horse jumping competition.

© Instagram / @kendalljenner The co-ord fit her like a glove

Her twinset of choice consisted of a fitted waist blazer with oversized buttons and a matching mini skirt, both in a silky grey tartan-style print. In true fashion maven style, she paired her classic ensemble with a set of black loafers and a brown leather shoulder bag. To complete the look Kenny added a stylistic flair in the form of a navy blue Ralph Lauren cap.

Kendall and many other notable fashionable names, including Emma Chamberlain, Zendaya and Jessica Chastain have been in Paris for the 2024 Olympic Games, all of whom have been donning patriotic ensembles in support of their USA homeland.

© Getty Kendall Jenner was spotted leaving the gymnastics event at the 2024 Paris Olympics in Ralph Lauren

Kendall's horse jumping look is a far cry from her all-American outfit which she sported just a few days ago, trading in her red, white and blue retro track jacket and cap by Ralph Lauren for a more sophisticated option.

Thankfully we still have another week of Olympic Games viewing pleasure which means Kendall and her fashion friends are bound to have a slew of style inspiration ‘fits up their sleeves.

Watch this space…