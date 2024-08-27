Gigi Hadid's gold gown is perfect for the festive season ahead

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Somehow the year has run away with us and the inevitable countdown to the festive season is officially on.

With 17 weeks until Christmas, it’s time to start thinking about your outfits for Christmas Day, New Year's Eve and all the sparkly dinner dates that come in between.

Luckily for us, the fashion set does a lot of the outfit inspiration heavy lifting. In this instance, Gigi Hadid is already leading the pack for the holiday season, recently sporting a decedent twinkling gold dress on her Instagram that we can't help but feel would be perfect for all of the aforementioned events.

Sharing a series of images to her 77.5 million followers over the weekend, the model, business founder and mother gave fans a sneak peek behind the scenes of her new fragrance campaign for 'Million Gold For Her' by Rabanne.

© Instagram / @gigihadid Gigi is a golen godess

For the occasion, Gigi was seen dripping in head-to-toe Rabanne, sporting a form-fitting gown which was accompanied by a stack of chunky gold jewellery which mimicked the dreamy golden-toned glass bottle of the new scent. Gigi captioned her BTS post: "Feeling golden being the newest ambassador of this iconic fragrance - many many thanks to my new family at @rabanne. And to all who made this week wonderful."

© Instagram / @gigihadid Gigi posed with a giant version of the fragrance bottle in the campaign video

Every fashion obsessive knows that the festive season is one of the only times of year (aside from your birthday and Halloween) that it’s acceptable to dress like a Christmas tree bauble, in various hues of sparkling gold and silver and easily get away with it.

So, as we eagerly count down to the jubilant joyous season, let Gigi’s golden goddess gown be the blueprint for all opulent occasionwear inspiration because this year, we’re going all out.