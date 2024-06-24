Gigi Hadid's 'naked' illusion dress stole the show at the Vogue World after party

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Last night Vogue World brought together the world's most notable faces for a night of incredible fashion and showstopping performances. But it's supermodel Gigi Hadid whose name is still lingering on fashion lovers' lips today thanks to her major fashion moments in Paris both on and off the runway.

In case you missed it, the 29-year-old rode through Place Vendôme on horseback alongside her friend and fellow equestrian lover Kendall Jenner, dressed head to toe in looks from Hermès' fall 2024 collection. Her moment in the spotlight however didn't stop there, as she stepped out at the after party in a showstopping look that reinvented the naked dressing trend.

Industry icons including Naomi Campbell, Alexa Chung, Mia Regan and Emma, Marchioness of Bath, to name a few, made their way from the star-studded show to iconic Parisian restaurant Maxim's to party the night away, with a swift outfit change in between.

© Jacopo Raule Gigi stole the show in a naked illusion dress at the Vogue World after party

Gigi's party outfit of choice was a sequinned, electric blue mini dress from Balmain's Resort 2025 collection. The piece was utterly Olivier Rousteing-coded: padded shoulders, an exaggerated hip silhouette and flattering ruching from the waist.

MORE: Alexa Chung stuns as an English rose in vintage at Vogue World Paris

The intricately designed dress used various shades of blue, white and black sequins to create the illusion of a jean waistband complete with belt holes, pockets and a zip fastener. The top half used the same technique to etch the female anatomy across the chest, putting a jaw-dropping spin on the 'naked' dressing trend.

© Getty Her look was from Balmain's Resort 2025 collection

Over the last few years, wearing sheer clothing has become a sartorial favourite. Fashionistas have been pushing the boundaries of fashion norms and embracing the female body, also proven by the 'underwear as outerwear' trend. Perhaps one of the most notable moments was when Florence Pugh freed the nipple at Valentino's couture AW23 show in response to people who commented on her Valentino look the year prior which was a similar design. She posted on Instagram saying: “What happened to you to be so content on being so loudly upset by the size of my boobs and body?."

Gigi's incredible Balmain dress redefined the trend with it's illusion of nakedness, without a real bosom in sight. And suffice it to say we were utterly mesmerised.