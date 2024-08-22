Gigi Hadid's favourite yellow handbag is actually super versatile

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Every fashion lover knows that finding the right arm candy that’s both cute and practical is no easy feat.

Do you compromise style in the name of necessities space or opt for a design that only allows for one lipstick? It really is one of life's hardest decisions, however it seems our favourite fashion muse Miss Gigi Hadid has found the perfect handbag which ticks all of the aforementioned boxes.

Meet Gigi’s Miu Miu 'Arcadie' matelassé nappa leather bag in sunny yellow.

© Getty Gigi proved her sartorial style game on the red carpet last month

We first caught a glimpse of the practically perfect leather purse back in July, when the star stepped onto the Deadpool & Wolverine premiere red carpet with her friend Blake Lively in a full yellow Miu Miu look.

Her brightly toned ensemble mimicked Wolverine's yellow combat suit, leading fans to believe that the handbag was just a one-and-done type beat. That was until Gigi made a 20-slide Instagram post which she captioned: "Big Summer Roundup" sharing a series of snaps, three of which included her beloved Miu Miu bag.

© Instagram/@gigihadid Gigi's Arcadie bag comes in a sunny marigold hue

In one image posted, Gigi shared a close-up of her 'Jane Birkinifyed' Deadpool & Wolverine bag, adorned with a slew of keychains, including a giant red heart, an “I Love NY” and a customised rope adornment complete with her initials and a lime green star.

© Instagram/@gigihadid The model rewore her beloved Miu Miu piece

In another close-up snap, Gigi proved just how versatile the 'Arcadie' matelassé nappa leather bag is, swapping out the kitsch key chains for a floral silk scarf which she tied around one of the leather handles à la Hermès.

© Instagram/@gigihadid A bold bag can elevate any ensemble according to the model

The supermodel then took a POV-style snap of herself wearing a pink, beige, red and blue striped shirt with black trousers and a pair of pink suede Birkenstocks. Iher hand was, you guessed it, her sunshine yellow handbag.

It’s understandable as to why the 'Arcadie' is the fashion muse's go-to arm candy. Gigi is also the face of the brand's newest bag campaign, which heroes both the 'Arcadie' and iconic 'Wander' silhouettes in a variety of colourways.

If you’re in the market for a new autumnal-toned handbag, why not take a leaf out of Gigi’s book and treat yourself to her tried, tested and approved go-to bag of choice?