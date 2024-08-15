Kim Kardashian just stole Gigi Hadid's Miu Miu look

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It seems that even when you’re one of the world's most notable names, with every single designer, fashion house and stylist at your fingertips, sometimes you simply need to take style tips from your fellow A-listers.

On this occasion, Kim Kardashian called upon supermodel, mother and business mogul Gigi Hadid as her source of style inspiration for her recent New York City vacay, donning the exact same Miu Miu bandana shirt Gigi wore just a few weeks ago.

© Getty This look is a tonal masterpiece from top to bottom

Kim K donned the yellow Miu Miu option with a set of camel-toned suede leather pants, a Birkin in the same fabric and hue and a set of strappy yellow heels. In true It-girl fashion, Kim channelled her own Y2K style, accessorising her already statement look with one of her Pomeranian dogs (which we believe to be Sushi, but it could very well be Saké) under her arm.

© Getty Could Kimmy be the next Miu Miu muse?

The now cult-coded scarf/shirt hybrid hails from Miu Miu's Spring/Summer 2024 collection and was first worn by model Kate Kraaijeveld on the Milan Fashion Week catwalk back in January of this year.

© Getty Gigi's look was full Miu Miu

Gigi, who is a known Miu Miu muse and the face of the brands 2024 new bag campaign styled the yellow scarf top to attend the Deadpool & Wolverine movie premiere with her bestie Blake Lively late last month. The model and founder of Guest in Residence decided to complete her red carpet ‘fit with a set of matching long shorts, a pair of strappy black slingbacks, a stack of chunky bracelets and the house's mini 'Leather Arcadie Matelassé Bag' in a sunflower hue.

Both Kim and Gigi effortlessly proved just how important styling choices can be, though wearing the same top both outfits suited their individual styles perfectly.

Let’s get one thing straight. If there was ever going to be a wardrobe to borrow from, it would of course be Gigi Hadid’s. So Kimmy, if you’re reading this, there's no judgment here.