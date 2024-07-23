Gigi Hadid puts a Miu Miu spin on the bandana top trend

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Just when our cravings for a fresh Miu Miu moment peak, Gigi Hadid delivers.

Gracing the scene arm-in-arm with Blake Lively, the model arrived at the world premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine in a Miu Miu concoction that made a case for joyous cosplay dressing.

© Getty Gigi Hadid championed butter yellow Miu Miu SS24 at the World Premiere of 'Deadpool & Wolverine'

The 29-year-old took to the red carpet in a marigold yellow bandana and pleated midi skirt set by the Italian fashion house which hailed from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection.

The model’s top featured the label’s iconic brand logo, in addition to a strapless silhouette, tie-back structure and bohemian micro cut, while the low-slung skirt boasted an A-line design and came with a thick, brown belt that served up Y2K allure in the extreme.

© Getty The model accessorised with Miu Miu's slingback pumps and Leather Arcadie Matelassé Bag

Gigi’s buttery attire was elevated by Miu Miu’s beloved Leather Arcadie Matelassé Bag, which currently retails for £2,200 online. However, the mother-of-one placed her own hippie spin on the luxury accessory, adding a series of preppy, colourful keychains spanning ‘I Love NY’ motifs to love-heart beading. Paul’s Boutique but make it Miu Miu.

MORE: Gigi Hadid just created her own limited-edition colourway of 2024's biggest It-trainer

MORE: Gigi Hadid's 'naked' illusion dress stole the show at the Vogue World after party

'More is more' was clearly on the model’s sartorial agenda, as a slew of eye-catching jewels injected her chosen outfit with artisan charm.

© Getty Blake Lively appeared alongside the Miu Miu muse in Atelier Versace

A series of chunky golden bangles climbed up both her arms, while a pair of on-trend gold hoops and a coordinating coin-embellished necklace added some serious weight to her light-feel yellow ensemble.

As for her shoe choice, a pair of Miu Miu’s black Pointed Toe Slingback Pumps with strap detailing and a golden anklet infused yet another Noughties edge into the star’s red carpet concoction.

© Getty The model's look received a bohemian spin via kitsch bangles and keychains

Finishing her look with a slicked back blonde pixie cut, Gigi took her prestigious place at the premiere alongside Blake Lively, who also tapped into thematic film dressing. The actress sported a dark cherry red catsuit featuring a metallic finish and superhero-inspired detailing by her go-to team at Atelier Versace.