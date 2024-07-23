Gigi Hadid puts a Miu Miu spin on the bandana top trend

Just when our cravings for a fresh Miu Miu moment peak, Gigi Hadid delivers.
Gracing the scene arm-in-arm with Blake Lively, the model arrived at the world premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine in a Miu Miu concoction that made a case for joyous cosplay dressing.
The 29-year-old took to the red carpet in a marigold yellow bandana and pleated midi skirt set by the Italian fashion house which hailed from the brand’s Spring/Summer 2024 collection.
The model’s top featured the label’s iconic brand logo, in addition to a strapless silhouette, tie-back structure and bohemian micro cut, while the low-slung skirt boasted an A-line design and came with a thick, brown belt that served up Y2K allure in the extreme.
Gigi’s buttery attire was elevated by Miu Miu’s beloved Leather Arcadie Matelassé Bag, which currently retails for £2,200 online. However, the mother-of-one placed her own hippie spin on the luxury accessory, adding a series of preppy, colourful keychains spanning ‘I Love NY’ motifs to love-heart beading. Paul’s Boutique but make it Miu Miu.
'More is more' was clearly on the model’s sartorial agenda, as a slew of eye-catching jewels injected her chosen outfit with artisan charm.
A series of chunky golden bangles climbed up both her arms, while a pair of on-trend gold hoops and a coordinating coin-embellished necklace added some serious weight to her light-feel yellow ensemble.
As for her shoe choice, a pair of Miu Miu’s black Pointed Toe Slingback Pumps with strap detailing and a golden anklet infused yet another Noughties edge into the star’s red carpet concoction.
Finishing her look with a slicked back blonde pixie cut, Gigi took her prestigious place at the premiere alongside Blake Lively, who also tapped into thematic film dressing. The actress sported a dark cherry red catsuit featuring a metallic finish and superhero-inspired detailing by her go-to team at Atelier Versace.