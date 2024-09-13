Best dressed celebrities at London Fashion Week SS25

If there’s one thing we know about Fashion Month, it’s that the stylish A-listers (and our fashion-obsessed selves) can’t get enough.
Hot off of the heels of New York Fashion Week, London is next up on the style calendar and as per usual it is set to bring a profusion of famed faces.
From Iris Law to Mia Regan here are all the very best-dressed celebs who sat FROW at London Fashion Week SS25
Anna Wintour
Fashion royalty Anna Wintour attended the SS Daley show in a pleated maxi shirt dress which she layered with a scarf and sunglasses.
Mia Regan
Mia Regan chose a simple yet ultra-chic look to watch Charli XCX perform at the H&M&LONDON musical event. Pairing a crisp white ribbed tank with a set of leather-look trousers.
Lila Moss
Kate Moss' model daughter Lila sparkled in a gold mini dress and black heels for the H&M&LONDON musical event to kick off London Fashion Week at Copperbox.
Iris Law
Versace muse Iris Law opted for a pair of heeled knee-high boots and a strapless mini with crystal embellishments for the H&M&LONDON musical event.
Amelia Dimoldenberg
Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg donned the sheer dress trend in the form of a sleek black option to watch Carli XCX open London Fashion Week.
Caroline Daur
Style maven, Caroline Daur chose to keep her ensemble glam for the H&M&LONDON musical event. Styling a nude-toned strapless dress with a slick back bun hairstyle and a mini burgundy bag.
Olivia Neill
Social media's favourite style mogul Olivia Neill styled a brown velvet midi skirt with a sheer black tank top and a set of heels to watch Charli XCX perform at the H&M&LONDON musical event.
Stella Jones
Stella Jones perfected effortless cool-girl-glam in a set of knee-high leather boots and a longsleeve denim mini dress for the H&M&LONDON musical event.
Alva Claire
Alva Claire styled a strapless mini dress with a grey overcoat and knee-high boots to attend the H&M&LONDON musical event to kick off London Fashion Week.
Annie Doble
Making a statement in a full sequin look, Annie's Ibiza founder, Annie Doble, brought the party to attend H&M&LONDON.