Iris Law, Lila Moss, Mia Regan: The best dressed celebrities at London Fashion Week SS25
From Iris Law to Lila Moss we round up the most stylish celebs at LFW SS25

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
If there’s one thing we know about Fashion Month, it’s that the stylish A-listers (and our fashion-obsessed selves) can’t get enough. 

Hot off of the heels of New York Fashion Week, London is next up on the style calendar and as per usual it is set to bring a profusion of famed faces. 

From Iris Law to Mia Regan here are all the very best-dressed celebs who sat FROW at London Fashion Week SS25

Anna Wintour attends the SS Daley show during London Fashion Week September 2024 on September 13, 2024 in London, England© Getty

Anna Wintour

Fashion royalty Anna Wintour attended the SS Daley show in a pleated maxi shirt dress which she layered with a scarf and sunglasses.

Guest attends the H&M&LONDON musical event to kick off London Fashion Week at Copperbox on September 12, 2024 in London, England© Getty

Mia Regan

Mia Regan chose a simple yet ultra-chic look to watch Charli XCX perform at the H&M&LONDON musical event. Pairing a crisp white ribbed tank with a set of leather-look trousers.

Iris Law attends an H&M London Fashion Week VIP event at the Copper Box Arena in London. Picture date: Thursday September 12, 2024© Getty

Lila Moss

Kate Moss' model daughter Lila sparkled in a gold mini dress and black heels for the H&M&LONDON musical event to kick off London Fashion Week at Copperbox.

Iris Law attends an H&M London Fashion Week VIP event at the Copper Box Arena in London© Getty

Iris Law

Versace muse Iris Law opted for a pair of heeled knee-high boots and a strapless mini with crystal embellishments for the H&M&LONDON musical event.

Amelia Dimoldenberg attends the H&M&LONDON musical event to kick off London Fashion Week at Copperbox on September 12, 2024 in London, England© Getty

Amelia Dimoldenberg

Chicken Shop Date's Amelia Dimoldenberg donned the sheer dress trend in the form of a sleek black option to watch Carli XCX open London Fashion Week.

Caroline Daur attends the H&M&LONDON musical event to kick off London Fashion Week at Copperbox on September 12, 2024 in London, England© Getty

Caroline Daur

Style maven, Caroline Daur chose to keep her ensemble glam for the H&M&LONDON musical event. Styling a nude-toned strapless dress with a slick back bun hairstyle and a mini burgundy bag.

Olivia Neill attends the H&M&LONDON musical event to kick off London Fashion Week at Copperbox on September 12, 2024 in London, England© Getty

Olivia Neill

Social media's favourite style mogul Olivia Neill styled a brown velvet midi skirt with a sheer black tank top and a set of heels to watch Charli XCX perform at the H&M&LONDON musical event.

Stella Jones attends the H&M&LONDON musical event to kick off London Fashion Week at Copperbox on September 12, 2024 in London, England© Getty

Stella Jones

Stella Jones perfected effortless cool-girl-glam in a set of knee-high leather boots and a longsleeve denim mini dress for the H&M&LONDON musical event.

Alva Claire attends the H&M&LONDON musical event to kick off London Fashion Week at Copperbox on September 12, 2024 in London, England© Getty

Alva Claire

Alva Claire styled a strapless mini dress with a grey overcoat and knee-high boots to attend the H&M&LONDON musical event to kick off London Fashion Week.

Annie Doble attends the H&M&LONDON musical event to kick off London Fashion Week at Copperbox on September 12, 2024 in London, England© Getty

Annie Doble

Making a statement in a full sequin look, Annie's Ibiza founder, Annie Doble, brought the party to attend H&M&LONDON.

