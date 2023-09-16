Kate Moss just wore the ultimate retro scarf dress to host a lavish Cosmoss party

The supermodel celebrated one year of her wellness brand with guests including Lila Moss, Charlotte Tilbury and Jared Leto at London Fashion Week

Supermodel Kate Moss has had an incredibly successful year. She announced her second campaign with Diet Coke as its Creative Director, she's the new face of cool-girl scandi label Anine Bing, and this Friday, celebrated one year of her majorly successful wellness brand, Cosmoss.

If anybody knows how to throw a lavish party, it’s Kate. She hosted a star-studded bash during London Fashion Week at Apollo's Muse - the private members club kept within Richard Caring’s lavish restaurant, Bacchanalia.

© David M. Benett Kate Moss holding a bottle of Cosmoss' 'Sacred Mist'

Guests included Charlotte Tilbury, her fashion model daughter Lila Moss, Jared Leto and supermodel Stella Maxwell.

Kate wore the chicest satin scarf dress complete with a spaghetti strap halterneck and the coolest pink and blue pattern in delicate pink and blue metallics - a contemporary take on her classic 90s slip. She paired it with gold open-toe sandal heels and eschewed jewellery other than a subtle pair of dangle earrings, to let her ethereal dress do all the talking.

© David M. Benett Lila Moss

Her stylish daughter Lila looked the ultimate cool-girl in an edgy all black ensemble. She paired leather mini shorts with a sheer black top, layered with a black blazer and finished off with studded leather biker boots. If ballet flats aren’t your thing, Lila just showed us another way to wear flats on a night out, and we’re slightly obsessed.

© David M. Benett Charlotte Tilbury

What is Cosmoss?

Kate launched Cosmoss in September 2022. In a post on Instagram prior to its launch, the brand explained: “COSMOSS draws on the extraordinary life experience of Kate Moss—ready to share her journey of self- acceptance and freely be herself. Each COSMOSS product has been meticulously crafted with well-being in mind, using potent, natural substances. Each ritual opens a door to balance, restoration and love. The COSMOSS scent recentres and completes.”

Why did Kate Moss start Cosmoss?

When asked what inspired her wellness journey, Kate told HELLO! In an interview earlier this year, "It started about ten years ago, when I went to a detox juicing retreat. It was the first time I’d really experienced well being. I’d reached a point in my life where I wanted to be more in control and more grounded."