Burberry's AW24 front row was a star-studded masterpiece

Burberry closed the penultimate day of London Fashion Week AW24 with a show inside a tent pitched in Victoria Park, which put earthy shades of green, statement outerwear and scarves in its iconic checked print, firmly on our radars for next autumn/winter.

On the catwalk, Aygness Deyn returned to the runway and opened the show, Naomi Campbell strutted in a textured strapless form-fitting maxi and Phoebe Philo's daughter Maya Wigram closed the show, all to the soundtrack of the late music icon Amy Winehouse.

For Daniel Lee's fourth collection in creative charge of the label, he presented a droolworthy collection of coats in all different forms including: Burberry's classic trenches with contemporary asymmetrical fastenings; tailored moleskin wool coats with statement shoulders and pieces complete with textured braided fringes and shearling adornments. Earth-toned and naturistic was at the top of the agenda, with a collection that combined outdoor elegance with a sense of warmth.

© Getty Burberry RTW Fall 2024 © Getty Burberry RTW Fall 2024

As one of the most prolific brands to showcase during the week, a star-studded front row is one of its annual highlights - and as always, this year it was complete with icons from fashion, music, film, royalty and everything in between.

Though there was no Kate Moss, her model daughter Lila represented the Moss muses on the 'frow', Georgia May Jagger and Lily Allen sported matching, decadent brunette locks - further symbolising it's this season's hottest hair hue. Anna Wintour posed for photos with Skepta, and Cara Delevingne wore cheugy snap fastener trousers that we'd forgotten existed.

Trust us, the front row moments are not to be missed...

The best dressed stars at the Burberry AW24 show:

Princess Olympia

© Dave Benett Princess Olympia

Princess Olympia wore a black trench coat paired with a statement red lip.

Cara Delevingne

© Dave Benett Cara Delevingne

Cara wore a tartan jacket with press stud-style trousers.

Iris Law

Iris wore an earthy brown cap-sleeved midi dress.

Barry Keoghan

© Dave Benett Barry Keoghan

Burberry muse Barry wore a two-piece in the brand's signature beige shade.

Lady Amelia Windsor

© Dave Benett Lady Amelia Windsor

Amelia stunned in trousers, a black jacket showing a pop of red and a quilted handbag.

Sheila Atim

© Dave Benett Sheila Atim

Sheila looked effortlessly glam in a berry-hued fringed dress,

Lily Allen

© Dave Benett Lily Allen

Lily wore a grey pleated midi skirt with purple ballet shoes, a checked scarf and a white fluffy handbag.

Taylor Hill

© Dave Benett Taylor Hill

Taylor Hill wore 2023's hottest hue in the form of a one-shoulder fringe dress.

Anna Wintour and Skepta

© Dave Benett Anna Wintour and Skepta

Skepta posed with industry legend Anna in a green oversized argyle coat.

Lila Moss

© Dave Benett Lila Moss

Kate Moss' daughter oozed It girl glamour in a satin green skirt with a forest-hued jumper.

Elizabeth Jagger and Georgia May Jagger

© Dave Benett Elizabeth Jagger and Georgia May Jagger

The Jagger sisters wore minimalistic tones from the same colour palette, paired with black shoes.

Leomie Anderson

© Dave Benett Leomie Anderson

Leomie nailed 'party chic' in a lilac halterneck fringed dress.