Mia Regan started a new sheer dress trend that all the cool-girls will be trying this winter
The model and girlfriend of Romeo Beckham put her own spin on the beloved trend

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Mia Regan attends the KNWLS show during London Fashion Week September 2023 at 1 Old Billingsgate Walk on September 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/BFC/Getty Images)
Lauren Ramsay
Lauren RamsayOnline Writer
The sheer dress trend has influenced the sartorial sphere beyond comprehension over the last few years,.

'Naked dressing’ - pioneered early on by the likes of Cher and Kate Moss - has dominated street style, red carpet and runway agendas, with influencers and fashionistas alike donning daring transparent outfits for absolutely any occasion.

Preparing us for the upcoming autumn/winter season, quirky fashion muse Mia Regan has put her own twist on the beloved look, with a styling hack we guarantee will be adopted by cool-girls everywhere this season.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 17: Mia Regan attends the KNWLS show during London Fashion Week September 2023 at 1 Old Billingsgate Walk on September 17, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Lia Toby/BFC/Getty Images)© Lia Toby/BFC
Mia wore boxers underneath her sheer dress

The model, who walked in Holzweiler’s show the day before, stepped out at KNWLS’ show on Sunday wearing a sheer bodycon dress, layered with a brown leather jacket and paired with the funkiest suede heeled mules from the brand.

If fashionistas are brave enough to eschew a base layer underneath sheer outfits, usually a thong or briefs are left on show. But Mia opted to wear boxer shorts underneath instead, giving visible lingerie a more demure feel (and extra material means extra warmth for winter - very clever, Mia).

Mia shared a close up of her mules on Instagram© Instagram
Mia shared a close up of her mules on Instagram

Visibly wearing boxer shorts appeared on our radars during the SS23 fashion shows, as Miuccia Prada sent models down the runway for Miu Miu wearing glittery sheer skirts with matching coloured shorts underneath. Some also wore them peeking above the waistband of the label’s signature mini skirts. 

PARIS, FRANCE - OCTOBER 04: A model walks the runway during the Miu Miu Ready to Wear Spring/Summer 2023 fashion show as part of the Paris Fashion Week on October 4, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Victor VIRGILE/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images)© Victor VIRGILE
Miu Miu SS23

Also, wearing boxer shorts as outerwear shorts was a huge influencer-led trend this summer, with the hashtag #boxershorts amassing over 60m views on TikTok.

LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 15: Mia Regan attends ES Magazine X Paco Rabanne LFW Party on September 15, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for EVENING STANDARD STYLE X PACO RABANNE)© David M. Benett
Mia had another sheer dressing moment during LFW

Providing yet another cool way to wear sheer, at Paco Rabanne’s LFW party last week, Mia wore a high-neck sleeveless leather top, paired with a sheer lace skirt complete with leather belts across the thighs and a bizarre statement ruffle trim. 

Mia is Gen Z’s answer to Alexa Chung and we are utterly obsessed.

