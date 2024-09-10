London Fashion Week September 2024 : Everything you need to know

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Year-in, year-out, London Fashion Week serves up eccentric elegance on a silver platter.

Spring/Summer 2025 is upon us, meaning Britain’s sartorial sorcerers are whipping up fashion magic behind the scenes. Studios are running on overtime, design teams are finalising looks with bows, sequins and stitching and The Old Selfridges Hotel is gearing up to welcome swathes of journalists and influencers through its doors.

While New York occupies a more commercial fashion space, and Paris and Milan have luxury covered, London reigns supreme when it comes to blossoming talent.

© Imaxtree Simone Rocha AW24 © Imaxtree Erdem AW24 © Imaxtree Burberry AW24

With a never-ending stream of talent emerging from Central Saint Martins, coupled with the city’s disaporic diversity, the metropolis is king of creativity. Hence, fashion week is a carousel of cutting-edge visuals.

Brands such as Molly Goddard, Harris Reed, Chopova Lowena and KNWLS inject the style scene with contrasting aesthetics spanning high octane glamour to youthquake palettes. On the other end of the aesthetic scale, Richard Quinn, Erdem and Burberry never fail to tap into quintessential British themes, spanning dramatic blooms to heritage check prints.

© Harris Reed Harris Reed AW24

In preparation for the week-long affair, we’ve answered all your burning questions from sourcing the schedule to securing that all-important golden ticket.

So, gird your loins and brace yourself for euphoric colour palettes and maximalism à la mode as London Fashion Week SS25 takes hold.

When is London Fashion Week?

This season, London Fashion Week is taking place in the bustling city from September 12 to 17. You can find the full LFW schedule, spanning physical and digital shows in addition to exclusive parties, here.

© Imaxtree Burberry AW24 © Imaxtree 16Arlington AW24 © Imaxtree Bora Aksu AW24

Where is London Fashion Week?

London Fashion Week is a collection of shows dotted around the metropolis. David Koma once showcased his SS22 collection in Stratford's London Aquatics Centre. Across the river, Harris Reed selected the Tate Modern’s Brutalist basement gallery for his SS24 show. The location options for designers are endless.

However, the go-to space for emerging designers is The Old Selfridges Hotel. If you're looking to be papped by eagle-eyed street style photographers, this is the place to go.

Ahluwalia AW24

Can I go to London Fashion Week?

Got an invite to a show? Then you're sorted.

If you're pining after a golden ticket, then there are ways of securing one. If you work in the industry or are an influencer, you can apply for accreditation via the British Fashion Council website. Sadly, the days of stealthily sneaking into shows are long gone thanks to bulletproof security.