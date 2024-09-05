Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Dakota Johnston, Nicky Hilton, Naomi Campbell: The Best Dressed Celebrities at New York Fashion Week SS25
Dakota Johnston, Nicky Hilton, Naomi Campbell: The Best Dressed Celebrities at New York Fashion Week SS25
See all the A-List names sitting front row at NYFW from Dakota Johnston to Nicky Hilton

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
And just like that fashion month is back for another season and New York is kicking things off with a stylistic bang. 

Each and every season the fashion event entices some of the world's most notable to sit front row at acclaimed designer shows and attend opulent after parties in the Big Apple and the Spring Summer 2025 season is no different. 

From Naomi Campbell donning all-black to Dakota Johnston in a lace slip dress at the Bulgari Studio Party, here are the very best celebrity looks spotted at NYFW SS25...

1/6

Gracie Carvalho at the Bulgari Studio Party during New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 4, 2024 in New York© Getty

Gracie Carvalho

Brazilian model Gracie Carvalho opted for a statement strapless metallic silver mini dress for the Bulgari Studio Party.

2/6

Nicky Hilton Rothschild at the Bulgari Studio Party during New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 4, 2024 in New York© Getty

Nicky Hilton Rothschild

Nicky Hilton Rothschild put the animal print trend to the test in a plunging neckline long-sleeve gown at the Bulgari Studio Party.

3/6

Dakota Johnson at the Bulgari Studio Party during New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 4, 2024 in New York© Getty

Dakota Johnson

Madame Web star Dakota Johnson chose to sport a fitted brown-toned slip dress with lace bodice detailing and a giant pendant necklace combo for the Bulgari event. 

4/6

Olivia Culpo at the Bulgari Studio Party during New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 4, 2024 in New York© Getty

Olivia Culpo

Olivia Culpo styled a plunging neckline dress with sculptural shoulder detailing and sheer tights together to attend the Bulgari Studio Party.

5/6

Paris Jackson at the Bulgari Studio Party during New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 4, 2024 in New York© Getty

Paris Jackson

Paris Jackson kept her look subtle and elegant for the Bulgari Studio Party, pairing a longsleeve black dress with a set of peep-toe heels and a mini leather Bulgari bag.

6/6

Naomi Campbell at the Bulgari Studio Party during New York Ready to Wear Fashion Week on September 4, 2024 in New York© Getty

Naomi Campbell

Supermodel royalty Naomi Campbell stunned in an eclectic all-black look to attend the Bulgari Studio Party. She paired her sleek look with a set of patent black heels and a stack of Bulgari jewellery.

