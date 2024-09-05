Best dressed celebrities at New York Fashion Week SS25

And just like that fashion month is back for another season and New York is kicking things off with a stylistic bang.

Each and every season the fashion event entices some of the world's most notable to sit front row at acclaimed designer shows and attend opulent after parties in the Big Apple and the Spring Summer 2025 season is no different.

From Naomi Campbell donning all-black to Dakota Johnston in a lace slip dress at the Bulgari Studio Party, here are the very best celebrity looks spotted at NYFW SS25...

1/ 6 © Getty Gracie Carvalho Brazilian model Gracie Carvalho opted for a statement strapless metallic silver mini dress for the Bulgari Studio Party.



2/ 6 © Getty Nicky Hilton Rothschild Nicky Hilton Rothschild put the animal print trend to the test in a plunging neckline long-sleeve gown at the Bulgari Studio Party.



3/ 6 © Getty Dakota Johnson Madame Web star Dakota Johnson chose to sport a fitted brown-toned slip dress with lace bodice detailing and a giant pendant necklace combo for the Bulgari event.

4/ 6 © Getty Olivia Culpo Olivia Culpo styled a plunging neckline dress with sculptural shoulder detailing and sheer tights together to attend the Bulgari Studio Party.



5/ 6 © Getty Paris Jackson Paris Jackson kept her look subtle and elegant for the Bulgari Studio Party, pairing a longsleeve black dress with a set of peep-toe heels and a mini leather Bulgari bag.

