Nicola Coughlan's striking 'Diamond of the Season' Emmy's gown was a thing of dreams

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



It was a glamorous sartorial affair at last night's 76th Primetime Emmy Awards with many of our favourite notable names stepping out dressed to impress.

One shining star that caught our attention in particular was Bridgerton’s leading lady, Nicola Coughlan.

© Frazer Harrison Nicola made heads turn at last nights event

For the opulent occasion, the Irish actress made sure to make a statement, landing on a custom-made Prabal Gurung gown which would most definitely secure her a space as the Diamond of the Season.

Constructed from thousands, if not millions of glistening metallic silver sequins, Nicola’s gown resembled a light-catching disco ball. The silhouette of the decadent ensemble paid homage to the 1940s favoured peplum waistline, which was paired over a sleek, pencil maxi skirt made from the same fabric.

The top of the ensemble was just as stunning and consisted of an off-the-shoulder neckline with sharp shoulder accents.

© Getty Nicola's subtle glam allowed for all emphasis to be on her gilded gown

Penelope Featherington (Nicola’s character in Bridgerton) paired her show stopping gown with a sleek, middle-parted hairstyle, a glowing makeup look which was topped off with a subtle rosy lip gloss and a selection of diamond jewellery from De Beers.

Nicola was of course in good company for the evening, rubbing shoulders with the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Selena Gomez, Rita Ora and her Bridgerton co-star Jonathan Bailey, all of whom dressed to impress in a variety of statement ensembles.

© Getty The Bridgerton star was all smiles to present the award

The 37-year-old actress wore the same dress to present Lamorne Morris with the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series for his role in Fargo.

MORE: Nicola Coughlan's stunning custom crochet look had a hidden meaning

RELATED: Nicola Coughlan gave the 'underwear as outerwear' trend the chicest makeover

Though neither Bridgerton nor Nicola went home with an Emmy Award, it’s safe to say that her Prabal Gurung gown acted as a mantlepiece-display-worthy accolade of its own.