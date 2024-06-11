Nicola Coughlan's stunning custom crochet look had a hidden meaning

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Just when we thought we couldn't love Nicola Coughlan anymore, she just wore one of her most mesmerising outfits of all time, and it was full of hidden meanings.

The 37-year-old Irish actress has donned some impeccable outfits on tour whilst promoting the second instalment of Bridgerton season three with her co-star Luke Newton, from gothic-clad Erdem gowns to Dior and dramatic Sara Mrad pieces.

For the Galway leg of the tour in Ireland, aka Nicola's hometown, she chose a look that combined high-end fashion stalwarts with local designers, and the result was a look that combined modern glamour with traditional sophistication and suffice it to say we are in awe.

At the helm of her stylist Aimee Croysdill Nicola stunned in a fitted black high-waisted maxi skirt by Jacquemus via MyTheresa, paired with a mid-sleeved, inticately woven crochet top by Irish designer Colin Burke and an oversized hat by Ruslan Baginskiy. Explaining the custom crochet piece, Aimee shared on her Instagram:"@nicolacoughlan in Galway wearing mine and @colinburke_ ‘s crochet version of the Aran fisherman jumper, a traditional knit originated from the West Coast of Ireland [Irishflag emoji].

Her top wasn't the only piece nodding to Nicola's Irish heritage: a ring by Dublin-born brand Chupi was her jewellery of choice. Designer Chupi Sweetman explained: “The Claddagh is an icon of Ireland. I have sketchbooks full of attempts to bring a modern Chupi Claddagh to life, but it was only when Nicola Coughlan requested a Chupi Claddagh my vision blossomed. Claddagh rings are part of an ancient style of rings that has been for thousands of years. The Claddagh is an Irish design; the heart represents love, the crown loyalty and the hand's friendship. The way you wear your ring tells the world who holds your heart.”

Fans were also quick to comment on her incredible look, with one writing under Aimee's Instagram post: "Colin Burke is so incredibly talented and Nicola looks amazing . I think it’s wonderful that she wore a Galway designer for her Galway premiere ! Bravo" and another saying "This is definitely one of my favorite fits of the world tour".

One of Nicola's coolest looks of all time...