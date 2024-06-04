Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Bridgerton's Nicola Coughlan's 10 best fashion moments of all time - see photos
Nicola Coughlan's 10 best fashion moments of all time

From corsets to crop tops, the Irish actress who plays Penelope Featherington in Netflix's hit series Bridgerton, has worn some iconic outfits...

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
Regencycore is dominating the fashion realm once again thanks to the return of Netflix's hit series Bridgerton.

The period drama, set in early 19th century England, has placed bustier corsets, pearls, gilded gold and brocade materials to the top of fashion lovers' wishlists, with Google searches for 'regencycore,' puff sleeves and corsets spiking over the last month. 

Nicola Coughlan, who plays central character Penelope Featherington in the show, has had more of her own iconic fashion moments than we can count.

Unafraid to experiment with her looks, her style file is filled to the brim with everything from statement silhouettes and bold hues, to ultra-chic LBDs and It-girl-approved styles. 

Lady Whistledown would certainly have all eyes on her splendid fashion agenda...

1/10

Nicola Coughlan attends the Toronto Premiere of Netflix's "Bridgerton" Season 3 Part II at Elgin and Winter Garden Theatre Centre on June 03, 2024 in Toronto, Ontario. (Photo by Robert Okine/Getty Images)© Getty

'Bridgerton' Season 3 Part II premiere

Nicola stunned in a sculpted lavender mini dress with a contrasting, dramatic satin red duvet jacket. The entire look was from Sara Mrad SS24 Couture. 

2/10

Vogue World: London 2023© Mike Marsland

Vogue World: London 2023

She oozed modern sophistication in a black velvety maxi dress paired with a black and gold headpiece that was unmistakably Harris Reed.

3/10

Nicola Coughlan attends the Emilia Wickstead show during London Fashion Week September 2023 at the Royal Academy of Arts on September 18, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Joe Maher/BFC/Getty Images)© Getty

Emilia Wickstead's SS24 LFW show

Nicola schooled us in colour-blocking elegance, wearing a green skirt and jacket set layered with a satin pink top and rounded off with a sunshine yellow shoulder bag.

4/10

Nicola Coughlan, wearing Ralph Lauren, attends the Polo Ralph Lauren & British Vogue event during The Championships, Wimbledon at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 09, 2023 in Wimbledon, England. (Photo by Darren Gerrish/WireImage)© Getty

Wimbledon, 2023

Summer opulence at its finest. We love her chic white spaghetti strap dress brought together with raffia heeled mules and a matching bag, all from Ralph Lauren.

5/10

Nicola Coughlan attends the European Premiere of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leicester Square on July 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage)© Getty

'Barbie' European premiere

For the premiere of Barbie, in which Nicola plays 'Diplomat Barbie', she opted for a crystal-adorned corset dress by Wiederhoeft.

When discussing her look with Vogue, she said: "I thought it'd be amazing to reference the look from the movie, so when I spoke to Aimee (Croysdill - her stylist), I said I'd love to wear something silver and inspired by (the Sparkle Eyes Barbie)." 

6/10

Nicola Coughlan attends the ATG Summer Party hosted by Ambassador Theatre Group CEO Mark Cornell In Honour of Sarah Jessica Parker & Matthew Broderick at Kensington Palace on September 13, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for The Ambassadors Theatre Group)© Getty

The ATG Summer Party

She perfected dark romance in a satin midi dress featuring gigot sleeves and a lace body from Rodarte. 

A step away from her usual dramatic statement outfits, this look proved her ability to switch up her aesthetic with ease.

7/10

Nicola Coughlan attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)© Getty

Met Gala 2023

In 2023, she turned to London-based designer Richard Quinn for the Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty-themed event.

Her satin black and pink puff-sleeve gown oozed royal glamour, giving Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte a run for her money...

8/10

Nicola Coughlan attends the Netflix BAFTA 2022 party at Chiltern Firehouse on March 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Netflix)© Getty

Netflix BAFTA 2022 party

Looking for wedding party inspo? Look no further. One might think lace, sequins and puff sleeves would be too much at once, but Nicola schooled us in wearing them together in an ethereal, glitzy white midi dress.

9/10

Nicola Coughlan Unveils Tiffany & Co. 150th Anniversary Installation At Harrods on June 06, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage)© Getty

Tiffany & Co. at Harrods, 2022

A fitting colour for a Tiffany & Co. event, Nicola looked every inch a modern princess in a blue tulle top and midi skirt by Selezza.

A tennis bracelet and a platinum tanzanite & diamond necklace, earrings and ring from the jeweller finished off her look.

10/10

Nicola Coughlan attends the opening of Tiffany & Co.'s Brand Exhibition - Vision & Virtuosity - at the Saatchi Gallery on June 9, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)© Getty

Tiffany & Co.'s Brand Exhibition opening, 2022

Once again proving her fashion versatility, Nicola attended another Tiffany & Co. event sporting a completely different aesthetic.

Her look consisted of pieces from Roksanda, Skims, and Tiffany & Co. jewellery. 

