Regencycore is dominating the fashion realm once again thanks to the return of Netflix's hit series Bridgerton.

The period drama, set in early 19th century England, has placed bustier corsets, pearls, gilded gold and brocade materials to the top of fashion lovers' wishlists, with Google searches for 'regencycore,' puff sleeves and corsets spiking over the last month.

Nicola Coughlan, who plays central character Penelope Featherington in the show, has had more of her own iconic fashion moments than we can count.

Unafraid to experiment with her looks, her style file is filled to the brim with everything from statement silhouettes and bold hues, to ultra-chic LBDs and It-girl-approved styles.

Lady Whistledown would certainly have all eyes on her splendid fashion agenda...

Nicola Coughlan's 10 best fashion moments of all time

1/ 10 © Getty 'Bridgerton' Season 3 Part II premiere Nicola stunned in a sculpted lavender mini dress with a contrasting, dramatic satin red duvet jacket. The entire look was from Sara Mrad SS24 Couture.

2/ 10 © Mike Marsland Vogue World: London 2023 She oozed modern sophistication in a black velvety maxi dress paired with a black and gold headpiece that was unmistakably Harris Reed.

3/ 10 © Getty Emilia Wickstead's SS24 LFW show Nicola schooled us in colour-blocking elegance, wearing a green skirt and jacket set layered with a satin pink top and rounded off with a sunshine yellow shoulder bag.

4/ 10 © Getty Wimbledon, 2023 Summer opulence at its finest. We love her chic white spaghetti strap dress brought together with raffia heeled mules and a matching bag, all from Ralph Lauren.

5/ 10 © Getty 'Barbie' European premiere For the premiere of Barbie, in which Nicola plays 'Diplomat Barbie', she opted for a crystal-adorned corset dress by Wiederhoeft. When discussing her look with Vogue, she said: "I thought it'd be amazing to reference the look from the movie, so when I spoke to Aimee (Croysdill - her stylist), I said I'd love to wear something silver and inspired by (the Sparkle Eyes Barbie)."

6/ 10 © Getty The ATG Summer Party She perfected dark romance in a satin midi dress featuring gigot sleeves and a lace body from Rodarte. A step away from her usual dramatic statement outfits, this look proved her ability to switch up her aesthetic with ease.

7/ 10 © Getty Met Gala 2023 In 2023, she turned to London-based designer Richard Quinn for the Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty-themed event. Her satin black and pink puff-sleeve gown oozed royal glamour, giving Bridgerton's Queen Charlotte a run for her money...

8/ 10 © Getty Netflix BAFTA 2022 party Looking for wedding party inspo? Look no further. One might think lace, sequins and puff sleeves would be too much at once, but Nicola schooled us in wearing them together in an ethereal, glitzy white midi dress.

9/ 10 © Getty Tiffany & Co. at Harrods, 2022 A fitting colour for a Tiffany & Co. event, Nicola looked every inch a modern princess in a blue tulle top and midi skirt by Selezza. A tennis bracelet and a platinum tanzanite & diamond necklace, earrings and ring from the jeweller finished off her look.

