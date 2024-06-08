Nicola Coughlan gave the 'underwear as outerwear' trend the chicest makeover

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



We previously told you that Nicola Coughlan's wardrobe is as delectable in real life as it is on screen in Bridgerton, and her latest outfit puts further proof in the pudding.

One reason we love her style so much is because she's unafraid to experiment with her sartorial agenda. Bright colours, dramatic silhouettes and It-girl-approved styles are constantly on rotation in her wardrobe.

To celebrate the upcoming second part of the third season of Bridgerton in Dublin, she took fashion's favourite 'underwear as outerwear' trend and schooled us in making it red carpet-appropriate.

Nicola and Luke Newton stepped out together in Dublin

Styled by Aimee Croysdill, Nicola oozed gothic princess glamour in a vampy custom dress by British label Erdem. Giving the piece some Bridgerton-appoved regencycore, it featured a corset body finished with diamante embroidery, a satin column skirt, and a voluminous tulle overlay. Sheer chiffon across the décolletage amped up the elegance, whilst allowing her corset to stay on show.

© Instagram / @netflix Nicola wore a custom dress by Erdem

Sheer dressing has been on our agenda consistently for the last few years, with material becoming more sheer (or non-existent) and lingerie becoming a key component to creating the desired aesthetic.

Nicola's outfit perfectly demonstrates how to incorporate the trend without appearing too overpowering and keeping it red carpet-appropriate. The pièce de résistance was the diamante bee symbol on her shoulder - the Bridgerton motif. She paired the look with shoes from Jimmy Choo and green drop earrings from Completedworks.

Thanks to the return of the hit Netflix show, regencycore has been back at the top of the fashion agendas of some of the globe's coolest it girls, from Nicola Peltz to Millie Bobby Brown and Maya Jama.

Nicola's look would certainly have Lady Whistledown talking...