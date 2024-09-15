Emmy Awards 2024: The best dressed celebrities on the red carpet

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



The highly anticipated 76th Emmy Awards sees Hollywood’s elite gather at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

This year’s ceremony, hosted by the dynamic father-son duo Dan and Eugene Levy, celebrates the best in television, recognising standout performances and shows from 2024.

Nominees from shows like Baby Reindeer, The Bear, and The Crown are among those vying for the industry’s highest honours, alongside Ripley, Shogun and Only Murders in the Building, all competing for the coveted awards. The competition is fierce, with acting legends such as Idris Elba, Jennifer Aniston, Meryl Streep and Jodie Foster all in the running for top honours.

This year’s Emmys take place just eight months after the previous ceremony, which was rescheduled from September to January due to the Hollywood strikes. The event, is already buzzing as the red carpet pre-show kicks off with stars like Laverne Cox and Ella Purnell showcasing their stunning fashion choices. Scroll on to see who brought their A-game to the red carpet...

MORE: The best dressed stars at the 75th Emmys

RELATED: 75th Emmy Awards: the best jewellery looks

The Best Dressed At The 2024 Emmys

© Kevin Mazur Ella Purnell In a sparkling silver gown, Ella shone in her sleek, form-fitting dress that exuded Studio 54 vibes. The deep neckline and metallic fabric added a retro edge, while the striking plum lipstick added a goth-glam touch.



© Frazer Harrison Laverne Cox Laverne dazzled in a black gown with a plunging neckline, adorned with a dramatic gold chain necklace. The sleek silhouette was balanced by a luxurious velvet wrap that draped elegantly down to the floor.

© Frazer Harrison Kristin Scott Thomas Kristin opted for a vintage-inspired lilac gown, paired with pink gloves, giving a modern nod to old Hollywood glamour. The high neckline and structure provided soft elegance, while her statement blue earrings and bold red lipstick added a touch of sophistication.

