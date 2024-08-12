Nicola Coughlan champions co-star Jonathan Bailey's charity fashion campaign in slogan tee and boxers

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Though our Bridgerton fix has sadly finished for the moment and we have to wait patiently for another season of mesmerising outfits that will once again bring regencycore to the forefront of the trends cycle, the cast is still bringing us fantastic fashion moments to feed our sartorial appetites.

Not only did Nicola Coughlan just prove her relationship with Bridgerton family patriarch Jonathan Bailey is as strong off-screen as it is on, but she did so by making a fashion statement for a good cause.

The Irish actress, who plays Penelope Featherington in the record-breaking Netflix series, shared a summer-fuelled image on her Instagram story, sitting on grass in the sunshine.

She wore a white t-shirt which featured the slogan 'Drink your milk' and detailing at the neckline to create the illusion of milk dripping from the collar, paired with striped boxers (one of this season's biggest shorts trends) and thick-framed rectangular sunglasses.

Nicola shared an image to Instagram wearing the Loewe tee

The unique T-shirt is from a collaboration between Jonathan Bailey and sartorial stalwart Jonathan Anderson, designed for Loewe. On its website, the Spanish label explains that the now sold-out tee features "a slogan inspired by scenes from US historical drama series Fellow Travelers starring Jonathan Bailey".

Jonathan shared the campaign to his own Instagram, which Matt Bomer, Kit Connor and Bridgerton's Luke Newton have now publicly supported, explaining: "Inspired by Ron Nyswaner’s stunning Fellow Travelers, this is the first of many proud collaborations raising cash for @theshamelessfund.

"The Shameless Fund is a passion project that will support international, national and grassroots LGBTQ+ non-profits to forge a world where every LGBTQ+ person can live authentically, love freely and thrive without the burdens of discrimination, oppression or shame."

He finished by saying "This is a @LOEWE T-shirt for anyone who’s ever tasted milk [lip emoji]" - we'll let you decided how to interpret that...

Graphic tees in all forms are having their moment right now. From Dua Lipa wearing a white piece with the name of her festival scrawled across the front, to Kaia Gerber's navy baby tee that read “Come to my house, I have great books” in reference to her book club called 'Library Science'. Any guesses what Charli XCX's latest slogan tee said? You got it, 'Brat', whilst Maya Jama posted a comical selfie that read ‘no bra’ posing with a half-eaten McDonald’s cheeseburger - iconic.