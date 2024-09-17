Lila Moss recreates mother Kate's iconic look from the 90s

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



On Monday night, British fashion house Burberry wrapped up London Fashion Week in the utmost opulence.

Stars from socialites to actors and musicians graced the The National Theatre en masse, ready to witness Daniel Lee’s spring/summer 2025 offerings unfurl before them on the runway. Model Lila Moss included.

While most arrived at the show decked out in the brand’s house tartan, 21-year-old Lila opted for a more streamlined sartorial palette. The Coperni muse slipped into a sleek, midi dress crafted from sumptuous ribbed stretch wool blend in a jet black hue.

© Getty Lila Moss attended the Burberry Spring/Summer 2025 show during London Fashion Week at The National Theatre

The winter-ready number flared out into a pleated A-line skirt, which was punctuated by modern zip down detailing in silver, offering the wearer the ability to alter the silhouette of the luxurious piece.

Coined the ‘Wool Blend Dress,’ the garment currently retails on the Burberry website for £1,590, and features a timeless rollneck - a silhouette favoured by Lila’s supermodel mother Kate Moss in the Nineties.

© Getty The model sported the brand's 'Wool Blend Dress' for the star-studded affair

Lila wore her hair swept back into a casual updo and showcased a natural beauty blend, allowing hair natural, campaign-fronting features to shine through.

Her knitwear attire was elevated by the brand’s ‘Leather Pillar High Boots,’ which showcase an over-the-knee structure made in Italy from supple leather with a seamless wedge heel.

© Getty Lila was joined by close friend and fellow model Iris Law

Rollnecks were a staple in the wardrobe of Kate during her Nineties heyday. The model’s iconic style included various types of jumpers and tops, including rollnecks, which complemented her effortlessly cool look.

The Nineties fashion scene saw a mix of minimalist and grunge influences, and rollnecks were a versatile piece that fit well with both trends.

© Getty Rollneck silhouettes pepper Kate Moss' iconic wardrobe

Kate has sported rollneck silhouettes throughout her career, spanning Stuart Weitzman shoots to Met Gala appearances, Miu Miu shows and more.

Lila has followed in the footsteps of her mother, emulating both her career and fashion choices such as the humble, ever-versatile rollneck knit.