Vick Hope just walked the Oxfam show at London Fashion Week

London Fashion Week is always full of surprises.

From Kate Beckinsale attending the Harris Reed show to Harry Styles making an appearance at S.S Daley (the eponymous designer who yesterday won the Queen Elizabeth II award and was presented by Duchess Sophie), and Michael Jackson's daughter Paris attending All Saints 30th anniversary show, this season's events have already been filled to the rim with unexpected moments. And we still have four days to go.

Another magical moment that took us totally off guard, was It-Brit Vick Hope walking the runway for Oxfam's Style For Change show at the Ambika P3 art gallery - a show complete with only pre-loved and rare vintage pieces, curated by second-hand pioneer and stylist Bay Garnett.

© Dave Benett Vick walked the runway for Oxfam

© Dave Benett The presenter and girlfriend of Calvin Harris made her runway debut

The radio presenter, wife of Scottish DJ Calvin Harris and former H! Fashion cover girl walked in not one, but two looks; a long-sleeved white midi dress with a checked pattern, an asymmetrical split and a pussy-bow at the collar. The other was a long-sleeved black mini-dress layered with a dopamine-inducing green, high-waisted mini-dress adorned with an abstract, fuchsia pin pattern. A long, dented metal statement necklace and pink peep-toe heels completed her retro-infused look.

"The show took place as new Oxfam research reveals that two thirds of people – 65 per cent - in the UK own second-hand clothing, while one in 10 say the majority of the clothes they buy in the next 12 months will be second-hand," Oxfam explains on its website.

"Every outfit on the catwalk – worn by the likes of The Umbrella Academy actor Robert Sheehan, Saturday’s singer Frankie Bridge, renowned fashion designer Katharine Hamnett and Ted Lasso actor Kola Bokinni – is now up for grabs on Oxfam’s online ‘wardrobe’ shop on second-hand marketplace, Vinted, who proudly partnered with Oxfam on the show,.

"All the money raised from the clothes will support Oxfam’s work tackling poverty and inequality around the world."