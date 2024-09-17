8 Fashion trends we noticed at London Fashion Week

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Fashion month is back with a bang already. All eyes in the fashion-sphere will be focused on New York, London, Paris and Milan in anticipation of the new trends for the Spring/Summer 2025 season. While it may seem too soon to even be thinking about summer next year, we can guarantee it will come round a lot quicker than you think.

Paris and Milan may be known for luxury, yet London is renowned for its blossoming talent with a never-ending stream of new budding designers emerging from Central Saint Martins. Namesake British labels to know are Molly Goddard, Harris Reed, Simone Rocha and Emilia Wickstead. For its 40th anniversary, new emerging designers and heritage labels pulled out all the stops.

Overall, we have noticed that designers seem to be honing in more on the wearability aspect of fashion this season, as opposed to showcasing outlandish over-the-top garments only seen on runways.

As London Fashion Week draws to a close for another season, we’ve noticed some key trends already emerging from the runways for SS25.

Understated tones

16Arlington SS25

Whilst neutrals will remain firmly in our wardrobe, this season we’ve seen less bold, bright hues and more softer, understated tones instead. Think along the lines of sage, dusky pink, pastel blue, buttery yellow and earthy hues.

Sporty style

Yuhan Wang SS25

After a summer of sport with the Olympics and Wimbledon, it should come as no surprise that designers took inspo from this. Sporty styles adorned the runways, from tennis skirts to rugby jerseys.

Puffball skirt

Simone Rocha SS25

An ode to nostalgia: the puffball skirt remains in the spotlight for another season. Simone Rocha delivers an elegantly chic matching two-piece in a dusky pink satin style.

Suede

16Arlington SS25

While the AW24 runways saw the revival of the boho trend, its influence has trickled into the SS25 designs too. Suede styles will be a key player, but not necessarily in a boho form.

Double denim

Marques'Almeida SS25

Denim holds a special place in any fashion lovers heart, so to see double denim adorning the runway fills us with joy. Marques’Almeida showcased an array of different denim washes, from a bold blue to brown to more acid-wash styles.

Structured tailoring

Tove SS25

Tailoring has cemented its place in women’s fashion and regardless of the season, we see new iterations popping up. This season so far seems to be all about the structure: big shoulders, wide-leg trousers and boxy blazers.

Ditsy florals

Emilia Wickstead SS25

It wouldn’t be a spring-into-summer wardrobe without a floral. Emilia Wickstead displayed an array of wallpaper style florals for their SS25 show in the form of satin dresses, slinky midi skirts and matching two-piece sets.

Prep school

Kent & Curwen SS25

Designers have taken us back to school and slotted the preppy style back on the books. Sweater vests, shirts, ties and loafers, you name it, we saw it à la Kent & Curwen.