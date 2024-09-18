Party season is hot on the heels of fashion month, meaning club-goers and restaurant diners are gearing up for a season of after-hours soirées.

One person who has nailed the art of party dress time-and-time again is Amal Clooney. Not only is she a lawyer, activist and humanitarian, but she also houses a killer wardrobe. A multi-hyphenate icon if ever we saw one.

Across the years, Amal has joined her husband George Clooney at events spanning red carpet dos to star-studded award shows. Naturally, as someone in the public eye who flits in and out of Hollywood, the 46-year-old is armed with camera-ready outfits.

Sequins, ruffles and Marabou ostrich feathers saturate Amal’s archive, which is fun, flirty and feminine in equal measure. Ever-elegant, the international human rights lawyer knows exactly how to toy with date night style, regularly exercising her penchant for flowing gowns, spaghetti strap silhouettes and pretty pastels whenever possible.

Hence, she’s the perfect person to help inform our own party wardrobes. Take a leaf out of Amal's style bible in time for winter and discover the star’s best party looks to recreate below.

How to dress like Amal Clooney for party season

© Getty Not-So-Mellow Yellow Who says yellow is just for summer? Golden hues make a statement during the cooler months, and just so happen to be Amal's go-to tone. Back in 2022, George and Amal were spotted leaving their hotel ahead of the afterparty at 180 Strand for the Trouble in Paradise London premiere. The lawyer dazzled in a long-sleeved mini dress, complete with a golden sequinned finish and a regal high neck. She paired the party-ready piece with some contrasting, silver point-toe heels and a matching gold evening clutch bag. Butter yellow has remained one of 2024's hottest trends - and by the looks of it, it's not going anywhere anytime soon. London and Milan Fashion Week SS25 saw brands such as Iceberg, Twinset, Toga, Labrum, Edeline Lee and Tolu Coker championed yellow in their recent collections - making the honied hue a surefire hit for months to come.

© Europa Press Entertainment Chainmail Reaction Platformed in the shimmering work of Paco Rabanne and Versace, chainmail has become a timeless palette for all to enjoy. It also happens to be housed in Amal's party wardrobe - and for good reason. Beloved by both high fashion and the high street, the metallic, heavy-weight design has been popular since the space-age Sixties. Designers like Mr Rabanne incorporated chainmail into his futuristic garments, blending armour-like aesthetics with modern style. As for Amal, she wore her chainmail piece during a luxurious Ibiza break back in 2015. Today, the material symbolises bold, statement fashion - making it ideal for those wanting to command attention under the disco ball.

© Getty Feathered Mini Feathers are opulence personified, making the dramatic texture a must-have for winter. In 2023, Amal and George graced The Beverley Hills Hotel in LA to enjoy dinner at the Polo Bar. The A-lister hub welcomed the couple through its doors, with the stylish lawyer sporting a pale pink feathered mini dress coolly layered under a black, oversized blazer with a sateen finish. Amal was bang on trend for AW24 style with her befeathered number. Brands such as 16Arlington, Erdem, Burberry, Tamara Ralph and Elie Saab have all incorporated operatic plumes into their eveningwear collections, spanning extravagant gala attire to party pieces.

© Getty Romantic Lace George and Amal attended the DVF Awards 2023 during the 80th Venice International Film Festival last year, with the latter turning out an ethereal look that delighted Y2K dressers. Amal wore an archival, bridal-inspired Christian Dior by John Galliano dress, complete with a blush pink hue, a Noughties silhouette, a dropped waistband, spaghetti straps and a tulle overskirt. Recreated recently by the likes of Bella Hadid, the Y2K aesthetic is perfect for Gen Z party girls wanting to edge out their evening wardrobes. For those with a penchant for high end design, look to vintage Valentino, Erdem, Bora Aksu, Yuhan Wang for inspiration.

© Getty Shimmering Sequins XL sequins have that je ne sais quoi that regular renditions seem to lack. After all, go big or go home, right? This is certainly the belief of Amal, in addition to designers like Nensi Dojaka, Feben and Huishan Zhang, who can't stay away from the iridescent design. Sequins in whatever form, be it dress, top or skirt, will forever exude party glamour - making the material a firm favourite for New Year's and Christmas.





© Dimitrios Kambouris Flapper Girl Glamour Fringing never fails to bring a sense of movement to the red carpet. Harking back the the Roaring Twenties, Amal's gold-tinted flapper gown by Atelier Versace transported those in attendance at the Clooney Foundation For Justice Inaugural Albie Awards into world of Jay Gatsby. The beaded gown featured dazzling strands of golden and crystal embellishments and a floor-skimming silhouette. Black tie inspo sorted.