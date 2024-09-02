Amal Clooney rocks red lipstick and LBD for date night with George Clooney

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Amal Clooney is a walking sartorial time capsule.

Her ever-elegant, timeless style is an homage to quintessential Hollywood opulence. From her statement canary yellow Stella McCartney dress worn to the 2018 wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex to her recent lemon-hued Atelier Versace gown, the British lawyer and activist is brimming with unapologetic glamour.

Turning the volume down a notch, the sophisticated multi-hyphenate stepped out for a date night alongside husband George during the Venice Film Festival. For the Italian soirée, Amal slipped into a classic little black dress featuring fine spaghetti straps, a gentle V-neckline and ephemeral layers of black chiffon.

The négligée-inspired garment was accentuated by a bold yet traditional beauty blend courtesy of Charlotte Tilbury. A slick of red lipstick, a dusting of bronzed contour and a thick brow complemented a cascading, caramel blowdry by celebrity hairstylist Dimitris Giannetos.

The 46-year-old completed her date night aesthetic with a subtle nude manicure, a pair of bohemian drop earrings in silver and a bejewelled clutch bag.

Amal Clooney and George Clooney attended the Wolfs red carpet during the 81st Venice International Film Festival

George also opted for orthodox date night attire, slipping into a clean-cut navy suit that matched his wife’s darkly-hued outfit choice.

The couple enjoyed a night out with fellow A-list duo Brad Pitt and girlfriend Ines de Ramon. George and Brad touched down in Italy earlier this week to mark the release of their latest onscreen endeavour Wolfs at the annual film festival.

© Getty The pair were joined by Brad Pitt and Ines de Ramon

Perhaps unknowingly, Amal tapped into the trending theme of championing underwear-as-outerwear. A style beloved by stars from Sabrina Carpenter to Emily Ratajkowski and championed by It-brands such as Gucci, Coperni, Chloé, Dolce & Gabbana and Rave Review, négligée silhouettes have morphed into a high fashion essential, taking the risqué throw-over from bedroom to boardroom.

Date night is the perfect time to exercise one’s interest in the trend. The ideal blend of LBD timelessness and sensual after-hours dressing, the not-so-humble black slip was a top-tier choice from Amal for the illustrious evening.