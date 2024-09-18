Best dressed celebrities at Milan Fashion Week SS25

Just as London Fashion Week wrapped up proceedings, Milan was ready and waiting to take up the baton. Fashion Week attendees will be treated to the likes of Versace, Prada and Fendi showcasing their spring/summer collections, and we will be glued to our screens to spot the most exciting SS25 trends both on and off the runway.

Milan is known for its chic, understated style. Less eclectic than its London cousin but slightly sharper than its New York sister, Milan sits in a 'Quiet Luxury' sweet spot and we've had our eyes peeled for all the celebs who've zipped to Italy for a piece of the fashion action.

Here are all the very best-dressed celebs who muscled their way to onto the FROWS of Milan Fashion Week SS25 so far...

1/ 7 © WWD Shailene Woodley Kicking off proceedings in a chic as hell column dress and classic Fendi heels and bag for their SS25 show.

2/ 7 © WWD Normani Fresh from the FROW at J.W. Anderson and Burberry in London, Normani hit Milan in a leather top and skirt, the latter stylish held together by a single button, which admittedly makes us a touch nervous.

3/ 7 © WWD Raye Raye is a fan of Fendi having worn the label to her Met Gala debut earlier this year, and for their SS25 debut wore a soft and delicate knitted dress that we're dying to get our hands on.

4/ 7 © Jacopo M. Raule Munroe Bergdorf In a classic black maxi dress and we're giving extra brownie points for Munroe's beauty looks too: a juicy dark lip and a gothic inspired manicure to match.

5/ 7 © Raimonda Kulikauskiene Jameela Jamil Jameela Jamil was spotted wearing a gold sequin skirt and a cosy-as-hell aviator jacket for the Alberta Ferretti show.

6/ 7 © Jacopo M. Raule Hayley Atwell The Mission Impossible star went for a chic utilitarian approach for the Fendi show, in a cropped delicately checked jacket and wide leg trousers.