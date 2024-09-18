Emily Ratajkowski embraces her inner WAG while rocking the 'no trousers' trend

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Fashion month is in full swing. After seeing fantastic fashion moments in the Big Apple, industry icons flew from New York across the Atlantic Ocean (no doubt in plenty of private jets) to our quaint English capital, where the street style was anything but humble.

Now it's the turn of Milan, where famous faces including Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Maya Jama and Jack Harlow have already frolicked on the front row while donning stellar sartorial choices.

One fashion week frequenter who doesn't appear to be in Milan in person (yet) this week is American model, author and podcast host Emily Ratajkowski. But her latest daring outfit post on Instagram proves that she is with her fellow A-listers in Europe in spirit.

© Instagram/@emrata Emily posed wearing a sleeveless Napoli vest - the Naples-based football team

The 33-year-old, better known as EmRata, shared a series of images with her 29.7m followers on Instagram, explaining that she was " doing laundry with my gal @morgan.maher" - the proof that Emily is just like the rest of us: manifesting being in Italy, when the reality is we're at home doing laundry, wearing whatever few clean clothes we can find while doing so.

In the spirit of all the Italia over the next five days, she oozed cool wearing a bright blue sleeveless vest featuring Naples-based football team Napoli's logo.

On her lower half, she simply posed in a pair of lacy black underwear, taking fashion's favourite 'no trousers' trend quite literally (and who can blame her in her own home?).

© Instagram/@emrata She also took the 'no trousers' trend quite literally

Not only has the fashion set been eschewing lower-half wear this season, but football fashion became a street style go-to over the summer.

After Mia Regan donned an Arsenal shirt to the Stella McCartney show at the British label's SS24 show, the Euros in June influenced style icons to embrace all things sportcore. What's more, the England team WAGs schooled us in styling up their footy shirts when sitting in the stands (a special shoutout goes to Bukayo Saka's girlfriend Tolami Benson).

Even in her own home whilst doing her chores, Emily Ratajkowski is bang on trend with her attire.