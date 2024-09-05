Amal Clooney just repeated a Venice Film Festival outfit from 2023 - and you probably missed it

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Realistically, we know that there are some A-listers who wouldn't be seen dead in the same outfit twice - especially during the same event in the same city, over consecutive years.

Amal Clooney, however, is not one of those.

The human rights lawyer, activist and wife of Hollywood heavyweight George Clooney was photographed at this year's Venice Film Festival in the same stunning dress she wore in 2023, but switching up her accessories and her hairstyle - and you probably missed it.

On the Instagram page of Raquel Diniz - the fashion brand founded by the eponymous designer - a series of photographs were shared from a luxurious Aston Martin event during this year's 10-day event.

Amal posed with Raquel at the event in a stunning emerald green chiffon midi dress with ethereal ruffles, a daring cowl neckline and a feminine thigh-high split.

© Instagram/@raqueldinizofficial Amal was photographed with Raquel Diniz wearing the same dress she wore in 2023

What you may not have noticed is that Amal actually wore the exact piece - designed by Peter Dundas - at the Film Festival in 2023.

MORE: Amal Clooney's most iconic fashion moments of all time

READ: Amal Clooney used this exact foundation shade for glowing skin at Venice Film Festival

For a date night in August last year in the romantic Italian city, Amal and George were seen taking a water taxi to dinner at the Ristorante Da Ivo. This occasion is where Amal first wore the silky green slip dress by Dundas.

Gilded gold strappy sandals by Aquazzura, gold drop earrings, and a dazzling deep bronze clutch bag finished off her glamorous look.

Amal wearing the dress in Venice in 2023 View post on Instagram

For 2024, she swapped out her gold drop earrings for a diamond pair with a similar silhouette and opted for a green pearl micro clutch bag.

Making her accessories do all the talking this year, she traded her bouncy curl look from 2023, in favour of her new caramel locks styled sleek and straight with a slight flick.

Not only did Amal prove the power of a timeless wardrobe, but she proved that even those with the capacity to buy a new outfit for every occasion, often favour pieces they already own