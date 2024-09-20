Simone Ashley dazzles in puffball mini dress at Prada show

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Her name has become synonymous with Regency waitlines, sequinned mini dresses and the coolest brands across Europe, yet Simone Ashley continues to whole-heartedly immerse herself in the fashion world.

Earlier this week, the Bridgerton actress touched down in Italy to attend Milan Fashion Week. The 29-year-old took her prestigious place on Prada’s front row, ready to witness the brand’s SS25 offerings come to life on the runway.

For the exclusive event, staged in Prada’s Milanese headquarters, Simone tapped into the label’s house codes, sporting a black puffball mini dress - a signature Prada silhouette.

The playful garment featured a bandeau bustier and a voluminous skirt, complete with a high-rise waistline that was reminiscent of those worn by the actress’ beloved character Kate Sharma on the Netflix series.

© Getty Simone attended the Prada Spring/Summer 2025 Womenswear fashion show during Milan Fashion Week

The dress was finished with dainty, metallic floral straps that culminated in a square-shaped design across the bust.

Simone completed her fashion week attire by slipping into the brand’s leather slingbacks, which showcase an elegant point-toe, the house triangle logo in a slightly padded leather form and a geometric line of the heel.

© Getty The actress' dress was dotted with floral hardware detailing

She housed her fashion week essentials in Prada’s ever-popular brushed leather ‘Cleo’ bag, a divinely sleek piece of arm candy boasting a smooth, curved construction, a black patent finish and a hobo bag-inspired silhouette.

The actress, who formerly starred in Sex Education, wore her hair in a modern, straightened style with a futuristic side parting and opted for a radiant beauty blend.

© Getty Simone dazzled in mint green at the 16Arlington show during London Fashion Week

Simone was joined in the FROW by fellow industry insiders. Carey Mulligan, Letitia Wright, Ella Purnell, Maya Hawke, Sarah Paulson and Charli D’Amelio were among those ready and waiting to see what Miuccia and Raf had in store for SS25.

It’s shaping up to be a busy fashion month for Simone. The L’Oreal Paris ambassador attended the 16Arlington show during London Fashion Week, showing her support for creative director and friend Marco Capaldo.

For the It-girl-studded affair, Simone oozed cool-girl charisma in an iridescent mint green mini featuring a high neckline and statement black florals.