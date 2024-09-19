Meghan Markle’s wardrobe: 7 looks we’re copying this autumn/winter

There's no two way about it - the Duchess of Sussex's style file is one of the most coveted on the planet.

Prince Harry's wife the ultimate 'Quiet Luxury' muse, constantly championing outfits that are elegant, sophisticated and royally appropriate for any occasion.

The best thing about the former Suits actress' wardrobe, is it's timelessness and unwavering versatility, meaning her looks can be dressed up or down depending on the event, and worn multiple ways depending on the season.

Whether it's her impeccably tailored separates, super chic mini dresses or impeccable accessories, she's a fashion inspiration all year round.

Her latest looks from late summer to autumn winter have once again been modish and fashion-forward, making them perfect to play with for the upcoming cold weather season.

Here are 7 of her looks that we'll be copying for autumn/winter 2024:

© Getty The Statement Maxi Dress Though Meghan is a minimalistic icon, she often wears patterns in the most elegant way possible. When in Colombia with Prince Harry in August, she opted for the 'Navajo Weaver Metallic Tweed Maxi Dress' by Johanna Ortiz. The maroon colour running through the design makes it perfect for winter. Layer with a beige/cream jumper and pair with knee-high boots for the ultimate elevated cold weather ensemble.

© Getty The Sleeveless Knit Personally, a sleeveless knit is one of my favourite pieces to wear during the transitional weather season. Light enough to be layered over, yet providing that extra bit of warmth, it's a wardrobe must-have. Meghan's cream piece is so versatile, layer with a blazer in any colour and some jeans for the perfect daytime ensemble.

© Andrew Esiebo The White Suit Remember how winter whites became a major A/W trend last season? Well, we're bringing it back for 2024 too. A white trouser suit is a go-to ensemble for the likes of Meghan and Victoria Beckham. The outfit packs a punch without having to say much at all thanks to the sheer glamour and elegance of a dazzling bridal-esque look. Meghan perfected styling for this season, pairing her look above with tan suede court heels.

© Eric Charbonneau The Preppy Navy Waistcoat Waistcoats have been an It-girl street style go-to for the last few seasons, and Meghan's navy piece put the chicest spin on the trend for winter. Opting for a halterneck style with an elegant high fastening adds an extra touch of femininity. Her navy piece would be perfect with matching trousers and some glitzy pointed heels for a sophisticated evening look.

© Joe Schildhorn/BFA/Shutterstock The Metallic Mini Dress This look Meghan wore nine years ago proves the sheer versatility of her wardrobe. At the CFDA Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in 2015, she opted for a dazzling metallic mini dress with long sleeves and a plunge neckline. Metallics have been on the A/W agendas of fashion icons and industry tastemakers alike for a few seasons, from silver trousers to studded ballet flats. Wear your mini like Meghan's on it's own for the ultimate party ensemble, or layer with a black blazer and wear with black court heels for an extra touch of sophistcation.

© Chris Jackson The Belted Blazer This image speaks a thousand sartorial words - little explanation is needed on why this look is a must-do for this season. A belted blazer takes tailoring to new forms of contemporary sophistication. Meghan's piece with a structured collar oozes chic, and her choice of jeans and shoes is the epitome of pretty perfection.