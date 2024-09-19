Maya Jama nails space age-chic in futuristic mini skirt

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Even when she’s far from the sun-drunk Majorcan villa, Maya Jama is always on call.

The Love Island host touched down in Italy to attend Milan Fashion Week, showing face at both the Marni and Alberta Ferretti SS25 shows.

For the latter, the 30-year-old paid homage to the Italian designer, sporting an all-white outfit hailing from the house’s resort 2025 collection.

The Love Island host attended the Alberta Ferretii SS25 show in Milan

The co-ord comprised an oversized track jacket with a high-neckline, long sleeves and silver zip-down detailing, in addition to a low-slung mini skirt topped with a thick belt punctuated by studs - marrying Y2K detailing with a timeless colour scheme.

The set radiated Sixties-inspired space-age style, which was defined by brands such as Paco Rabanne and André Courrèges. Both explored futurism through their ground-breaking collections, in reaction to the technological advancements of the period sparked by the Cold War.

© Imaxtree Alberta Ferretti Resort 2025

Maya completed her paradoxically retro yet futuristic aesthetic by sporting her dark hair in a slick-back updo and sporting a radiant beauty blend prime for the flashing cameras. A touch of blush, a glossy lip and a defined brow included.

She slipped into some ivory slingback kitten heels with matching buckle detailing and a point-toe cut. In her hands, she clasped the brand’s ‘Garnet Double Handle Bag’ in first-white calfskin, topped off with buckle detailing and a spacious fit.

© Victor Boyko Maya attended the Marni SS25 show at Milan Fashion Week

The British presenter was joined on the front row by model Gabrielle Caunesil and Jameela Jamil.

The appearance marked Maya’s second of two during her brief 24 hours in the modish metropolis. The very same day, she attended Marni’s SS25 show, turning out a statement look in knit.

A ribbed knit mini dress was her outfit of choice, featuring a chunky high neck and broad shoulders. The autumn-ready number came with a pair of oversized, arm-length gloves in the same material as her dress, that harmonised her cosy aesthetic perfectly.