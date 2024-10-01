Kylie Jenner just brought summer colour-clashing to autumn

The fashion realm typically says goodbye to bold colours and hello to muted, minimalistic tones for the autumn/winter season, but Kylie Jenner is refusing to let the summer go.

After the 27-year-old stunned at the Schiaparelli show to watch her sister Kendall walk, she's reviving summer tones for the cold-weather season via her own fashion label, Khy.

Kylie shared a video with her 396m Instagram followers, modelling pieces from her brand's latest collection that are quintessentially KJ-coded - body contouring, ruched and effortlessly cool.

She wore a canary yellow, one-sleeved top (fashion's favourite colour of 2024), paired with a duck egg blue, asymmetrical skirt with a ruched seam that hugged her curves in all the right places.

© Instagram/@kyliejenner © Instagram/@kyliejenner

A pair of white open-toed mules finished off her colour-clashing look, schooling us in dopamine dressing for autumn winter (though for those of us in the UK, we'd recommend a heavy duty jacket and a pair of socks and boots).

When the youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister launched her fashion label back in October 2023, H! Fashion's Orion Scott explained: "We can expect lots of figure-hugging tailoring, low-rise baggy jeans, bold shoulders and pointed stilettos, a far cry from her 2012 Kendall + Kylie collection that was created (before the world knew anything of the power of the Kardashian clan, and they had established their now cemented high-fashion credentials.) Think Balenciaga meets The Row meets Rick Owens."

© Instagram/@kyliejenner Kylie hard-launched her brand wearing a leather jacket from its first drop in October last year

Kylie is also the founder of cult-adored beauty brand Kylie Cosmetics, which almost gave her billionaire status. In 2019 after she sold 51% of her brand to Coty, the deal was valued at $1.2 billion, but in 2020, Forbes reported that her brand had been less profitable than first thought, therefore the deal was revaled at $900 million (a price we'd still be pretty happy with).

Billionaire or no billionaire, there's no denying that Kylie is a serious business mogul, and her fashion brand Khy is thriving thanks to its cool-girl aesthetic and sought-after silhouettes.