Kylie Jenner’s belted shirt dress is a counter-Kardashian statement

The Kardashians are renowned for their bold, glamorous and often trend-setting style. Sculpting bodycons and towering heels are their bread and butter, but it seems that Kylie Jenner is putting that stereotype to rest.

On Friday, the beauty mogul showcased a modern look courtesy of JW Anderson. While staying in Paris for fashion week, the 27-year-old slipped into a utilitarian-style navy jacket by the house, complete with button detailing, a pop collar and an oversized silhouette.

Asymmetric detailing peppered the outerwear piece, which is primed for bracing the European chill. A belted sash and a rogue khaki lapel offered up a Y2K spin on the piece, which was teamed with a mini skirt cut from buttery black leather.

© Instagram/@kyliejenner The 27-year-old championed JW Anderson during PFW

Kylie elevated the winter-ready ensemble with some black tights and a pair of matching loafers, which marked a clear departure from the default Kardashian-Jenner stilettos. She wore her hair down loose and opted for a honied beauty blend that emphasised her distinctive features.

While the relationship between Kylie and Jonathan Anderson is in its infancy, the pair have already packed a sartorial punch.

© Instagram/@kyliejenner The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister oozed old Hollywood glamour

Back in 2022, she made headlines at Paris Fashion Week by wearing a distinctive Loewe outfit that mimicked underwear, paired with a longline grey coat, which became a bold statement during the show. This playful yet stylish appearance, alongside her consistent presence at their shows, signals her admiration for the brand and its creative director, who continues to make waves in the set sphere.

Alongside Loewe and JW Anderson, Kylie has formed a lasting relationship with brands such as Schiaparelli. The star attended the house’s SS25 show earlier this week, goig all out on the fashion front to grace the affair.

Kylie dazzled in a monochrome dress by the house complete with criss-cross detailing, an unexpected creation by Daniel Roseberry who is celebrated for surrealist themes, opulent gold adornments, architectural silhouettes and rich textures.