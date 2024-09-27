Kylie Jenner's plunging Schiaparelli dress is super unexpected

Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kylie Jenner's plunging PFW Schiaparelli dress is super unexpected
Kylie Jenner is seen, outside Schiaparelli, during the Paris Fashion Week - Haute Couture Sring Summer 2023 on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France© Getty

The Kylie Cosmetics founder stunned in a skin-tight bustier gown to watch her sister Kendall Jenner walk the Schiaparelli show at PFW

Orion Scott
Fashion Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Over the past few days, the Parisian streets have been home to some of the style sphere's most iconic It-girls, including the likes of Kendall Jenner, Gigi Hadid, Nicola Peltz Beckham and Sienna Miller

The latest famed face to join the elite list of FROW guests is beauty and fashion entrepreneur and the youngest sister of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, Kylie Jenner

With just four days left on the official Paris Fashion Week SS25 calendar, Kylie decided to go all out to attend the Schiaparelli show, deciding on an elegant yet wildly unexpected plunging neckline midi dress. 

Kylie Jenner wears a black Schiaparelli dress to watch the SS25 show© Instagram/@kyliejenner
Kylie wore a full Schiaparelli look for the occasion

The form-fitting dress in question fitted the mother of two like a glove, with intricate panelling detailing tailored to emphasise her figure. 

Schiaparelli’s creative director Daniel Roseberry is known in the fashion sphere for his over-the-top gold adornments, architectural silhouettes and rich textures, thus Kylie's dress is a far cry from just a plain black ensemble. 

Kylie Jenner poses in a black Schiaparelli dress before heading to the SS25 show© Instagram/@kyliejenner
The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sister oozed old Hollywood glamour

To add a Schiaparelli flare, Kylie's dress featured white trimmed bustier cutouts which were fixed in a sculptural halter neck finish. To accessorise Kylie added a set of opulent oversized gold cuff bracelets on each wrist, opting for the less is most definitely more approach. 

Kylie Jenner shares a close up of her makeup look which she wore to the Schiaparelli SS25 show© Instagram/@kyliejenner
She opted for a glossy lip look and a subtle smokey eye

As the cherry on top of the gilded glam moment, Kylie turned to her hair and makeup team to create an old Hollywood glam look. Pairing an ethereal side parted bouncy curled hairstyle with a singular face-framing curl with a flawless glowing skin look, Kylie was the picture of old-school elegance. 

This season's show was a special moment for the famous family, as Kylie sat front row to watch her older sister Kendall Jenner walk the catwalk in a structured corset and low-slung jean look. 

Kylie Jenner attends the Schiaparelli Haute Couture Spring Summer 2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on January 23, 2023 in Paris, France.© Jacopo Raule
The couture look was statement talked about around the world

Kylie has long been a fan of the Italian couturier, often flying across the pond to attend both ready-to-wear and couture shows. For the brand's 2023 Spring Haute Couture show, she secured herself a spot in the fashion hall of fame, wearing a giant faux lion head adorned silk gown from the collection, a look that still lives in fashion lovers' heads rent-free.

Though fashion month might be coming to a close, we’re almost certain that this isn’t the last look Kylie and her it-girl friends are going to wear this weekend. Watch this space for what's to come…

