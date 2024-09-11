Kylie Jenner's semi-sheer babydoll dress is a négligée dream

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Honestly? We’re not sure which sartorial era Kylie Jenner is heading into right now, but all we know is that we can’t get enough of it.

The fashion and beauty entrepreneur and mother-of-two is undeniably in the middle of a style renaissance, leaning into the uber-feminine, Sabrina Carpenter-charged aesthetic, whilst embodying some of her most iconic looks during her teenage years - it's a style tug of war.

For her latest look the 27-year-old perfectly combined her two go-to styles of the moment in the ultimate cutesy meets kitsch look.

She shared images on Instagram with her 397m followers, wearing an ethereal, semi-sheer, off-the-shoulder négligée style mini dress, featuring a feminine frilled neckline, a loose-fitting silhouette and a delicate, soft pinky-beige hue.

© Instagram/@kyliejenner Kylie hopped on the negligee trend

Wearing négligée for a night out has become a sartorial favourite thanks to It-girl Sabrina Carpenter.

"Championed by It-brands such as Gucci, Coperni, Chloé, Dolce & Gabbana and Rave Review, négligées have morphed into a high fashion essential, taking the risqué throw-over from bedroom to showroom," explains H! Fashion’s Tania Leslau.

© Instagram/@kyliejenner Her blue hair and ethereal dress created the most unique look

It’s perhaps unsurprising therefore that Kylie is now leaning into the look, given the fact she’s a Gen-Z style muse. But what did catch us completely off guard last week was her brand new bright blue hair, which threw us back into 2010s Nostalgia, reminding us of her ‘King Kylie’ days.

"This isn’t the first time the Kylie Cosmetics founder has hinted at the return of her teen aesthetic," says H! Fashion’s Junior Beauty Writer Lydia Mormen, "This year has been 'the year of teasing a King Kylie comeback' as she previously shared pics of herself in a bubblegum pink wig at the start of the year, and most recently a bleach blonde bob which she captioned, “Did someone say they missed King Kylie?”