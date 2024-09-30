Kylie Jenner is a Grecian goddess in fluid draped co-ord

Paris Fashion Week is drawing to a close, meaning industry veterans are starting to pack up their most fashionable finery and head home.

Included in the majestic mix is none other than Kylie Jenner, whose fashion week has consisted of Schiaparelli shows, exclusive BoF parties and unexpected JW Anderson ‘fits.

The 27-year-old marked the end of the high octane week by saving the best look ‘til last, slipping into a fluidly-cut, ivory concoction by Atlein Paris.

The ethereal set, which hailed from the brand’s spring/summer 2025 collection, consisted of a long-sleeved shirt complete with cascading fluted sleeves and a central tie-knit closure. The top, which romantically draped from Kylie’s shoulders, was paired with a matching, floor-caressing skirt of the same pearlescent hue.

The semi-sheer garment ruched down the middle and plunged at the waistband, offering up a sculptural sirenic aesthetic.

© Instagram/@kyliejenner Kylie served up mythical magic in the Atlein set © Instagram/@kyliejenner The look hailed from the brand's SS25 collection

Making the most of her goddess-like attire, Kylie wore her dark hair down loose in softly tousled mermaid waves and sported a honied glamour glow no doubt crafted with a helping hand from her eponymous makeup brand which granted the star billionaire status.

Kylie’s relationship with the label is more than simply skin deep. The beauty mogul founded her fashion label Khy earlier this year, which has collaborated with Atlein to create a limited edition capsule collection.

Speaking of the partnership, Kylie wrote in an Instagram post: “Collaborating with @antonintron of @atleinparis has been a dream. We set out to create something that makes you feel confident the moment you put it on. Every piece is meticulously crafted with Antonin’s signature draping, designed to shape and celebrate your body. Our limited edition collection drops during Paris Fashion Week, this Thursday, 9/26 on khy.com.”

The collection features brilliant pastel hues, asymmetrical cut-out detailing, romantic ruching and sultry feminine silhouettes - a true Kardashian/Jenner staple.