Nicola Peltz Beckham supports Victoria Beckham in daring sartorial style at PFW

Tonight marks one of the fashion sphere’s most notable moments on the sartorial calendar and our favourite family is out in full force.

To support and celebrate Victoria Beckham's SS25 show during Paris Fashion Week just moments ago, Nicola Peltz Beckham joined her husband Brooklyn and in-laws David, Harper, Cruz and Romeo to sit FROW.

© Getty Nicola and Brooklyn matched each other's energy in matching looks

Spotted posing with her beau Brooklyn, Nicola sported an ultra-chic tailored ensemble. Pairing a corset-esque white button-up tuxedo vest with a pair of sleek low-slung trousers complete with a satin side panel and a black clutch bag, the actress embodied Parisian chic in more ways than one.

The Versace muse has been in Paris for the past few days, stepping out on more than one occasion with her husband of two years Brooklyn in a slew of stylish looks.

© Getty The happy couple were all smiles to support their friend Olivier Rousteing at the Balmain show

Just yesterday the happy couple twinned in matching all-black looks to attend the Balmain show. Nicola paired her low-slung black trousers and cropped halter neck top with a set of decadent diamond drop earrings and a slick back high ponytail.

© Claudio Lavenia Nicola and Brooklyn Beckham are stylish couple goals

Just a day before she and Brooklyn were coined couple goals, Nicola opted for a daring all-white jumpsuit look with low-cut side panels and a square neckline to watch the Courrèges show.

Each and every season Nicola joins the famous family to support VB, often sporting a look from the new collection in solidarity of her former Spice Girl mother-in-law.

© Getty Images The duo twinned in tailored trousers for the occasion

Ever since Nicola announced her relationship with the eldest Beckham brother back in 2020, the whole family has welcomed her into their lives with open arms. Victoria even made a trip to Los Angeles to attend the premiere of Lola, Nicolas's first directorial debut film which she also starred in.

With only a few days left on the PFW SS25 calendar, rest assured that her stunning VB ensemble won’t be the last stylish option we see this weekend.