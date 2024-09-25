Nicola Peltz Beckham's daring white jumpsuit is a contemporary homage to Victoria Beckham

Paris Fashion Week is in full swing, and in typical fashion (pun intended), the globe's most glamorous celebrities are stepping out in style to witness top designers deliver their collections on the runway.

Crossing the Atlantic Ocean to the French capital for Victoria Beckham's spring/summer 2025 show, her son Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz Beckham have arrived in Paris and already put on stellar sartorial performances.

Ahead of the former Spice Girl's show on Friday, the designer duo attended the Courrèges event, which took place inside the late 19th-century Carreau du Temple market.

Nicola oozed It-girl cool in an all-white jumpsuit featuring a sheer neckline, daring cut-out panels at the side and low-rise trousers.

© Claudio Lavenia Nicola and Brooklyn Beckham stepped out at the Courreges show

She paired it with a white top-handle bag and matching platform boots - her go-to footwear style to add height to her 5ft 5 frame.

In the beauty department, Nicola donned her signature brunette tresses in a sleek, half-up half-down style, and a cat-eye winged liner, lightly-flushed pink cheeks and a nude lip added a touch of fashion week flirtatiousness to her look.

© Claudio Lavenia She stunned in a daring white jumpsuit with major cut-outs

Brooklyn's outfit paired perfectly with his wife's - he opted for a black leather jacket (a favourite of the likes of Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid this season), paired with leather trousers and a white t-shirt.

Nicola, much like her mother-in-law has a penchant for all-white outfits - a crisp, clean colourway that brings equal parts opulence and sophistication.

Victoria turns to an all-white outfit for any occasion. From David's Netflix documentary launch to lunches with her daughter Harper, her sartorial agenda proves the unwavering versatility of the classic aethetic.

When Nicola arrived in Paris earlier this week, she donned a red fitted corset underneath a cropped leather jacket and paired the matching vibrant set with a pair of low-rise black trousers and a set of statement gold hoop earrings.

Nicola's jumpsuit puts a fashion-forward twist on the all-white outfit, proving her penchant for styles that are classic yet daring and effortlessly chic.