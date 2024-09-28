Why Nicola Peltz Beckham's latest bustier look was a complete curveball

The Beckhams have been revelling in their Parisian stay during the city’s fashion week offerings. All style veterans in their own right, the famed family has produced a carousel of covetable outfits for onlookers to visually dissect. Leading the charge is Nicola Peltz Beckham.

The actress, who graced her mother-in-law’s runway show on Friday evening, whipped up an iridescent aesthetic the same day, proving that there’s always time for an outfit change of two.

The heiress slipped into a metallic gold bustier top, featuring a strapless silhouette, a rigid construction and beautiful darting, which was paired with a coordinating mini skirt.

© pierresnap The Lola actress opted for a corseted creation during PFW

The futuristic set, which appeared to be the corseted craftsmanship of Dolce & Gabbana, was styled with the brand’s ‘Black Leather Platform Heels Pumps,’ in a patent black finish with a daring platform point toe.

Nicola’s beauty blend, courtesy of celebrity makeup artist Charlie Riddle, centred a primed, porcelain complexion, a soft dusting of blush, a rose-hued lip and the actress’ signature cat-eye.

© Getty The couple oozed sophistication during Paris Fashion Week

Her dark tresses were styled in a deliciously silky, down-loose fashion with an avant-garde middle parting that allowed her bangs to be tucked behind her ears in the sleekest of ways.

While cool-girl sets hailing from high fashion houses are no rarity for Nicola and her ever-expanding luxury wardrobe, her jewellery choice was a seemingly left-field one.

© Getty The duo attended Victoria Beckham's Paris Fashion Week in support of the matriach

A large, statement crucifix adorned her neck - one of Dolce & Gabbana’s biblical house codes.

The jewel-encrusted piece was an unexpected departure from her cherished Star of David pendant, worn in honour of her Jewish faith. Nicola proudly hails from a Jewish family. Her father, Nelson Peltz, is of Jewish descent, while her mother, Claudia Heffner Peltz, is of German and British ancestry.

The style muse has previously mentioned her Jewish heritage in interviews and has spoken about the importance of family traditions in her life. For example, she and husband Brooklyn hosted a Jewish wedding and celebrate Hanukkah with her family each year.

While her jewellery choice may come as a surprise to those who know her well, what isn’t a shock is her ability to style the piece to perfection, regardless of her faith.