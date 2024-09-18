Nicola Peltz Beckham glimmers in poignant diamond jewellery

Sign up to HELLO! Fashion for style tips, cultural insights, must-have items, and more Email Address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy . You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here .



Whether paying homage to her mother-in-law Victoria Beckham via a 90s-inspired set or sharing sweet tributes to her family on social media, Nicola Peltz Beckham is never one to miss out on a sentimental sartorial moment.

The Lola actress’ wardrobe is brimming with cool-girl pieces from Valentino to Chanel, yet her jewellery archive is also one of note.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the 29-year-old shared three close-up selfies that documented her polished beauty blend. A dusting of rose-tinted blush and a honied complexion framed her screen-fronting features, in addition to a defined brow and a generous lick of mascara.

© Instagram/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham The Lola actress wore a diamond-dotted Star of David pendant

However, Nicola’s followers were drawn to her poignant jewellery selection. She wore decadent diamond-dotted tassel earring that looped across two piercings, plus a spiralling diamond cartilage stud.

A co-ordinating diamond-encrusted Star of David pendant adorned her neck, accompanied by a teal gemstone and a gold chain. The actress also flashed a glimpse of her tear-drop cut $2 million diamond engagement ring.

© Instagram/@nicolaannepeltzbeckham Both Nicola and Brooklyn's families are Jewish

Nicola proudly hails from a Jewish family. Her father, Nelson Peltz, is of Jewish descent, while her mother, Claudia Heffner Peltz, is of German and British ancestry.

The style muse has previously mentioned her Jewish heritage in interviews and has spoken about the importance of family traditions in her life. For example, she and husband Brooklyn hosted a Jewish wedding and celebrate Hanukkah with her family each year.

Judaism also runs in Brooklyn's blood. Not only does he have a Star of David tattoo, but his father David considers himself to be part of the Jewish community.

While attending the launch of the Lira Winston Fellowships at St John’s Wood Synagogue back in July 2023, David said: “My grandfather was Jewish on my mum’s side. So I do have a real connection. My grandfather always made sure that we kept up with certain traditions and whenever I used to go to barmitzvahs and weddings he made sure I wore a kippah. I used to see my grandma preparing the chicken soup and the matzah balls and the latkes. It was always about the family coming together so I’m part of the community, which I’m proud of.”