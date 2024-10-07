Victoria Beckham sports feline bodysuit to celebrate major milestone

Victoria Beckham knows a thing or two about stellar marketing. Last week, the fashion designer and Beckham matriarch launched her latest fragrance 21:50 Rêverie to widespread delight, thrilling her brand’s loyal legion of customers.

To mark the milestone occasion, the 50-year-old shared a BTS glimpse of the shoot staged to promote the perfume, slipping into a black bodysuit to do so.

The piece featured long sleeves, button-down detailing that formed a plunging neckline and a sculpting silhouette. Victoria styled the one piece with a pair of strappy heels, posing for celebrated photographer Steven Klein against a stormy beach backdrop.

Her hair was styled in a natural half-up, half-down fashion, fusing shipwrecked siren and polished princess vibes. A dramatic beauty blend was the designer’s palette of choice, consisting of a dark smokey eye, a honied, sun-kissed complexion and a sharp dusting of bronzed contour.

She wrote of the experience: "I love working with Steven Klein, I love how he photographs women. To me, he makes women look like superheroes. 21:50 Rêverie represents a profound moment of change in my life back in 2001, and he’s managed to capture that feeling perfectly."

© Getty The designer launched her latest scent inspired by a moment shared with David

Victoria’s latest scent is set to be a sell-out. It's earthy and tropical thanks to the grassy scent of tobacco leaves, but with a very subtle sweetness that makes it wearable for day and night. Plum, cedarwood and amber blend harmoniously to create a highly romantic scent, making for the chicest spritz around town.

Like her fellow fragrance offerings, the perfume is inspired by a special moment in Beckham’s life. 21:50 Rêverie harkens back to a memory of transformation experienced in the valleys of Java. In 2001, Victoria and David travelled to the remote area of Indonesia, surrounded by the island’s ancient, aromatic nature.

Enjoying an open-air dinner surrounded by rice fields and vanilla vines at 21:50 at night, the duo noted that the moment seemed like a daydream, a moment which later inspired Victoria’s brand new scent.