Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday: Her 50 most stylish fashion moments of all time - see photos
Victoria Beckham turns 50: Her 50 most stylish fashion moments of all time

As the style icon celebrates her birthday on 17 April, we take a look at some of her most iconic looks from mini skirts to MET Galas...

2 minutes ago
Victoria Beckham's 50th Birthday
Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
On April 17 fashion icon and British national treasure Victoria Beckham celebrates turning 50.

Though the former Spice Girl has been a sartorial muse since stepping onto the scene in her 90s girl band heyday (the possibility of forgetting hers and David's matching moments is near impossible), she cemented her status as a key figure in the fashion after starting her eponymous fashion line in 2008. Though A-list icons from Sydney Sweeney to Julia Roberts and Meghan Markle is quite the testament to prove her success as a designer, nothing quite says 'I've made it' than having a regular spot to present season collections during Paris Fashion Week twice per year.

“I want to evolve each season. I never want to be one of those brands where people know what they’re going to see, she said in an interview in 2015, "I always want an element of surprise. One thing I never want to do is copy what anybody else is doing. I have a signature, and it’s very important to me to stay true to that.”

The word 'signature' also rings true in terms of her personal fashion agenda. Form-fitting maxi dresses, two-piece suits tailored to perfection (notably in white) and her beloved pantaboots (the tights/leggings with built-shoes that we still can't quite get our heads around)  - if she had a separate wardrobe for her go-to 'fits (maybe she does, who knows?) these items would be fundamental.

In honour of the style mogul's half a century, Hello! Fashion takes a look back at 50 of her most iconic outfits of all time...

Victoria Beckham attends the "Le Chouchou" Jacquemus' Fashion Show at Chateau de Versailles on June 26, 2023 in Versailles, France. (Photo by Stephane Cardinale - Corbis/Corbis via Getty Images)© Getty

Jacquemus' 'Le Chouchou' show, 2023

VB stunned in a whimsical peachy asymmetrical dress complete with denim pantaboots and a clutch bag from her eponymous brand.

Victoria Beckham is seen on March 03, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images)© Getty

Paris, 2022

Winter dopamine dressing at its finest. She schooled us in wearing bright purple, pairing it with green-ish trousers and a grey blazer.

Victoria Beckham and daughter Harper Beckham are seen on September 30, 2022© Getty

Paris, 2022

Though VB has a reputation for not smiling, she has perfected bringing joy through her colour-clashing 'fits. She opted for a slinky green dress with red sock boots in 2022.

Victoria Beckham attends the Saint-Laurent Womenswear Fall/Winter 2022/2023 show as part of Paris Fashion Week on March 01, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Dominique Charriau/WireImage)© Getty

Saint Laurent F/W show, 2022

In perhaps her boldest look to date, VB wore striking red leather pants with a contrasting sheer purple top. 

Victoria Beckham in Paris, 2022© Getty

Paris Fashion Week, 2022

Perfecting winter chic, she oozed off duty glam in a black short-length coat and black pantaboots.

Victoria Beckham attends the British Vogue and Tiffany & Co. Fashion and Film Party at Annabel's on February 2, 2020 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)© Getty

Annabel's Fashion & Film Party, 2020

Giving her signature white suit a regencycore makeover, she added a stunning statement ruffle blouse with a contrasting black corsage.

GQ Men of The Year, 2019© Dave Benett

GQ Men of The Year, 2019

Nobody does a white suit like VB. The black buttons on her blazer took it to new levels of chic.

Victoria Beckham unveils the Scott's Mayfair 2018 summer terrace© Getty

The Scott's Mayfair terrace unveiling, 2018

She nailed spring colour blocking in red trousers, a blue shirt and a red and white scarf belt.

Victoria Beckham is seen at LAX on March 28, 2017 in Los Angeles, California© Getty

LAX, 2017

Slogan tees have become a part of her personality and we couldn't love it more.

Victoria Beckham is seen at LAX, 2015© Getty

Street style, 2015

In another top-notch street style moment, VB wore shocking red trousers with a grey tartan jacket.

MET Gala, 2014© Getty

MET Gala, 2014

In the perfect example of less is sometimes more, she stunned at the MET Gala 2014 in a strapless, fitted white dress.

Victoria Beckham attends the British Fashion Awards 2014© Getty

Fashion Awards, 2014

For the 2014 Fashion Awards, she wore a black crew neck jumper and a white pleated skirt.

Victoria Beckham attends the 2012 Vanity Fair Oscar Party, 2012© Getty

The Vanity Fair Oscars Party, 2012

VB wore the perfect figure-hugging gown in 2012.

Victoria Beckham, Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Award Party, 2010© Getty

Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Party, 2010

VB debuted one of her own designs at Elton John's 2010 Oscars after party.

Victoria Beckham arrives at the 17th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar party held at the Pacific Design Center on February 22, 2009 © Getty

Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar party, 2009

She oozed sophistication in a black fitted ball gown with shoulder pads.

Victoria Beckham, MET Gala, 2009© Getty

MET Gala, 2009

She made the case for polka dots on the red carpet at the 2009 MET gala.

The Return of Spice Girls World Tour, 2008© Getty

The Return of Spice Girls World Tour, 2008

A truly unforgettable stage look. She wore bronze skin-tight wet-look two-piece.

Victoria Beckham dvb denim launch 2008© Getty

Victoria Beckham dVb denim launch, 2008

Her back waistcoat and shirt combo was giving waitress chic...

MET Gala, 2008© Getty

MET Gala, 2008

She opted for a sheer lace white maxi at the MET Gala in 2008.

Victoria Beckham at the New York State Armory, 2007© Getty

Spring NYFW, 2007

That leather waistbelt was a seriously unforgettable accessory...

Victoria Beckham, 2007© Getty

Marc Jacobs' Olympus New York Fashion Week after-party, 2007

In a look that cool-girl brides in 2024 would love, VB wore a corseted white mini dress.

Victoria Beckham shopping in 2006© Getty

Shopping in Knightsbridge, 2007

She nailed street style chic in an asymmetrical cardigan with knee-high boots.

Victoria Beckham and David Beckham, The 63rd International Venice Film Festival, 2006© Getty

Venice Film Festival, 2006

VB wore a stunning sheer cocktail dress to the Venice Film Festival.

Victoria Beckham, 2006© Getty

WAG street style, 2006

Heading to Cologne for England vs Sweden in 2006, VB wore a navy waistcoat with denim hotpants.

Victoria Beckham, MET Gala 2006© Getty

MET Gala, 2006

She stunned in a red strapless A-line dress paired with dazzling jewellery.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise wedding celebrations, 2006© Getty

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise wedding celebrations, 2006

VB wore a Valentino mini dress from its Spring 2007 collection.

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's wedding, 2006© Getty

Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's wedding celebrations, 2006

Another outfit for the Cruise wedding was a black dress with a statement bow and an oversized hat.

Karl Lagerfeld and Victoria Beckham at the 58th annual Bambi Awards 2006© Getty

Bambi Awards, 2006

VB posed with Karl Lagerfeld wearing a Roberto Cavalli satin brocade Dress. 

Laureus World Sports Awards 2005© Getty

Laureus World Sports Awards, 2005

At a sports event in Portugal, Victoria dazzled in a lime green Elie Saab dress.

"The David Beckham Academy" launch party 2005© Getty

The David Beckham Academy launch party, 2005

She oozed summer glam in a white maxi skirt adorned with flowers, paired with a green corset-style top.

19 Management Party, 2004© Getty

19 Management Party, 2004

She opted for a corset-style strapless mini with a floaty satin skirt.

vVictoria Beckham attends The 2003 MTV Movie Awards held at the Shrine Auditorium on May 31, 2003 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)© Getty

MTV Movie Awards, 2003

She made the case for the lace-up corset dress in a satin white Dolce & Gabbana number.

Roca Wear launch, 2003© Getty

Roca Wear launch, 2003

Nailing Y2K high-low dressing, VB wore a satin bomber jacket with jeans and white heels.

Victoria Beckham and Damon Dash at the No 5, Cavendish Square in London© Getty

Damon Dash party, 2003

Victoria wore a zebra-print Dolce & Gabbana dress with contrasting turquoise shoes.

David Beckham's OBE ceremony, 2003© Getty Images

David's OBE ceremony, 2003

For David's OBE ceremony VB wore a lace midi dress with a matching longline jacket.

Victoria Beckham at the MET Gala, 2003© Getty

The MET Gala, 2003

For the MET Gala themed Goddess: The Classical Mode, VB dazzled in a Dolce & Gabbana mini dress.

Victoria Beckham at the Dior Dance for Life, 2002© Getty

Dior Dance for Life, 2002

In typical 2000s It-girl style, Victoria wore a plain white strappy vest top paired with low-rise jeans and a brown belt.

"Party In The Park" on July 21, 2001© Getty

Party In The Park, 2001

A truly unforgettable look. VB went through a bandana era in the early 2000s.

Victoria Beckham with her sister Louise Adams at the Red Cube club in Leicester Square, 2000© Getty

The Red Cube club, 2000

A clubbing outfit for the ages. Who didn't own a micro mini skirt and sheer shirt in 2000?

VH1 Fashion Awards, 2000© Getty

VH1 Fashion Awards, 2000

VB stunned in a contrasting pink and orange satin slip dress.

Victoria Beckham at the Elle Style Awards on July 9, 2000 in London. (Photo by Dave Hogan/Getty Images)© Getty

Elle Style Awards, 2000

She wore an ethereal pink lace mini dress to the Elle Style Awards.

Victoria Beckham (aka Posh Spice) at Party in the Park, Hyde Park, London, 9th July 2000.© Getty

Party in the Park, 2000

She wore a daring cut-out top with low-rise jeans to Party in the Park 2000.

Victoria Beckham Attends The Rover British Fashion Awards, 2000© Getty

British Fashion Awards, 2000

She wore an asymmetrical blue and red dress by Julien Macdonald.

Victoria Beckham, BRIT Awards © JMEnternational,Getty

Brit Awards, 2000

Nailing the metallic trend before 2023's biggest influencers, VB wore a strapless silver top and matching trousers to the 2000s Brit Awards.

David & Victoria Beckham Attend The 'Versace Club' Gala Party © Getty

The 'Versace Club' Gala Party, 1999

One of their most iconic matching looks of all time, VB and David wore head-to-toe leather Gucci... to a Versace dinner...

Victoria Beckham and Emma Bunton© Getty

MTV Music Awards, 1997

Victoria wore a croc-print metallic mini to the MTV Awards.

David Beckham and Victoria Beckham at the launch of Jade Jagger jewellery 1999© Getty

Jade Jagger jewellery launch, 1999

Though Becks' bandana was the talk of the town, VB stunned in a metallic vest and cow-print shoes.

Brit Awards 1998© Getty

Brit Awards, 1998

Victoria opted for black and yellow stripes at the 1998 Brit Awards.

Victoria Beckham 1998© Getty

Performing in 1998

VB wore a 70s-esque patch work top and green trousers.

Melanie Chisholm, Geri Halliwell, Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, and Melanie Brown© Getty

Spice World Premiere, 1996

VB and the Spice Girls wore matching pearly white suits to the Spice World Premiere.

