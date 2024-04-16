Victoria Beckham turns 50: Her 50 most stylish fashion moments of all time

On April 17 fashion icon and British national treasure Victoria Beckham celebrates turning 50.

Though the former Spice Girl has been a sartorial muse since stepping onto the scene in her 90s girl band heyday (the possibility of forgetting hers and David's matching moments is near impossible), she cemented her status as a key figure in the fashion after starting her eponymous fashion line in 2008. Though A-list icons from Sydney Sweeney to Julia Roberts and Meghan Markle is quite the testament to prove her success as a designer, nothing quite says 'I've made it' than having a regular spot to present season collections during Paris Fashion Week twice per year.

“I want to evolve each season. I never want to be one of those brands where people know what they’re going to see, she said in an interview in 2015, "I always want an element of surprise. One thing I never want to do is copy what anybody else is doing. I have a signature, and it’s very important to me to stay true to that.”

The word 'signature' also rings true in terms of her personal fashion agenda. Form-fitting maxi dresses, two-piece suits tailored to perfection (notably in white) and her beloved pantaboots (the tights/leggings with built-shoes that we still can't quite get our heads around) - if she had a separate wardrobe for her go-to 'fits (maybe she does, who knows?) these items would be fundamental.

In honour of the style mogul's half a century, Hello! Fashion takes a look back at 50 of her most iconic outfits of all time...

© Getty Jacquemus' 'Le Chouchou' show, 2023 VB stunned in a whimsical peachy asymmetrical dress complete with denim pantaboots and a clutch bag from her eponymous brand.

© Getty Paris, 2022 Winter dopamine dressing at its finest. She schooled us in wearing bright purple, pairing it with green-ish trousers and a grey blazer.

© Getty Paris, 2022 Though VB has a reputation for not smiling, she has perfected bringing joy through her colour-clashing 'fits. She opted for a slinky green dress with red sock boots in 2022.

© Getty Saint Laurent F/W show, 2022 In perhaps her boldest look to date, VB wore striking red leather pants with a contrasting sheer purple top.

© Getty Paris Fashion Week, 2022 Perfecting winter chic, she oozed off duty glam in a black short-length coat and black pantaboots.

© Getty Annabel's Fashion & Film Party, 2020 Giving her signature white suit a regencycore makeover, she added a stunning statement ruffle blouse with a contrasting black corsage.

© Dave Benett GQ Men of The Year, 2019 Nobody does a white suit like VB. The black buttons on her blazer took it to new levels of chic.

© Getty The Scott's Mayfair terrace unveiling, 2018 She nailed spring colour blocking in red trousers, a blue shirt and a red and white scarf belt.

© Getty LAX, 2017 Slogan tees have become a part of her personality and we couldn't love it more.

© Getty Street style, 2015 In another top-notch street style moment, VB wore shocking red trousers with a grey tartan jacket.

© Getty MET Gala, 2014 In the perfect example of less is sometimes more, she stunned at the MET Gala 2014 in a strapless, fitted white dress.

© Getty Fashion Awards, 2014 For the 2014 Fashion Awards, she wore a black crew neck jumper and a white pleated skirt.

© Getty The Vanity Fair Oscars Party, 2012 VB wore the perfect figure-hugging gown in 2012.

© Getty Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars Party, 2010 VB debuted one of her own designs at Elton John's 2010 Oscars after party.

© Getty Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscar party, 2009 She oozed sophistication in a black fitted ball gown with shoulder pads.

© Getty MET Gala, 2009 She made the case for polka dots on the red carpet at the 2009 MET gala.

© Getty The Return of Spice Girls World Tour, 2008 A truly unforgettable stage look. She wore bronze skin-tight wet-look two-piece.

© Getty Victoria Beckham dVb denim launch, 2008 Her back waistcoat and shirt combo was giving waitress chic...

© Getty MET Gala, 2008 She opted for a sheer lace white maxi at the MET Gala in 2008.

© Getty Spring NYFW, 2007 That leather waistbelt was a seriously unforgettable accessory...

© Getty Marc Jacobs' Olympus New York Fashion Week after-party, 2007 In a look that cool-girl brides in 2024 would love, VB wore a corseted white mini dress.

© Getty Shopping in Knightsbridge, 2007 She nailed street style chic in an asymmetrical cardigan with knee-high boots.

© Getty Venice Film Festival, 2006 VB wore a stunning sheer cocktail dress to the Venice Film Festival.

© Getty WAG street style, 2006 Heading to Cologne for England vs Sweden in 2006, VB wore a navy waistcoat with denim hotpants.

© Getty MET Gala, 2006 She stunned in a red strapless A-line dress paired with dazzling jewellery.

© Getty Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise wedding celebrations, 2006 VB wore a Valentino mini dress from its Spring 2007 collection.

© Getty Katie Holmes and Tom Cruise's wedding celebrations, 2006 Another outfit for the Cruise wedding was a black dress with a statement bow and an oversized hat.

© Getty Bambi Awards, 2006 VB posed with Karl Lagerfeld wearing a Roberto Cavalli satin brocade Dress.

© Getty Laureus World Sports Awards, 2005 At a sports event in Portugal, Victoria dazzled in a lime green Elie Saab dress.

© Getty The David Beckham Academy launch party, 2005 She oozed summer glam in a white maxi skirt adorned with flowers, paired with a green corset-style top.

© Getty 19 Management Party, 2004 She opted for a corset-style strapless mini with a floaty satin skirt.

© Getty MTV Movie Awards, 2003 She made the case for the lace-up corset dress in a satin white Dolce & Gabbana number.

© Getty Roca Wear launch, 2003 Nailing Y2K high-low dressing, VB wore a satin bomber jacket with jeans and white heels.

© Getty Damon Dash party, 2003 Victoria wore a zebra-print Dolce & Gabbana dress with contrasting turquoise shoes.

© Getty Images David's OBE ceremony, 2003 For David's OBE ceremony VB wore a lace midi dress with a matching longline jacket.

© Getty The MET Gala, 2003 For the MET Gala themed Goddess: The Classical Mode, VB dazzled in a Dolce & Gabbana mini dress.

© Getty Dior Dance for Life, 2002 In typical 2000s It-girl style, Victoria wore a plain white strappy vest top paired with low-rise jeans and a brown belt.

© Getty Party In The Park, 2001 A truly unforgettable look. VB went through a bandana era in the early 2000s.

© Getty The Red Cube club, 2000 A clubbing outfit for the ages. Who didn't own a micro mini skirt and sheer shirt in 2000?

© Getty VH1 Fashion Awards, 2000 VB stunned in a contrasting pink and orange satin slip dress.

© Getty Elle Style Awards, 2000 She wore an ethereal pink lace mini dress to the Elle Style Awards.

© Getty Party in the Park, 2000 She wore a daring cut-out top with low-rise jeans to Party in the Park 2000.

© Getty British Fashion Awards, 2000 She wore an asymmetrical blue and red dress by Julien Macdonald.

© JMEnternational,Getty Brit Awards, 2000 Nailing the metallic trend before 2023's biggest influencers, VB wore a strapless silver top and matching trousers to the 2000s Brit Awards.

© Getty The 'Versace Club' Gala Party, 1999 One of their most iconic matching looks of all time, VB and David wore head-to-toe leather Gucci... to a Versace dinner...

© Getty MTV Music Awards, 1997 Victoria wore a croc-print metallic mini to the MTV Awards.

© Getty Jade Jagger jewellery launch, 1999 Though Becks' bandana was the talk of the town, VB stunned in a metallic vest and cow-print shoes.

© Getty Brit Awards, 1998 Victoria opted for black and yellow stripes at the 1998 Brit Awards.

© Getty Performing in 1998 VB wore a 70s-esque patch work top and green trousers.