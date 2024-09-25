Victoria Beckham's 10 Best winter outfits ranked

Though Victoria Beckham's sartorial agenda has elegantly evolved since her nineties heyday, her winter outfits have always embodied her signature sophisticated style with a dash of fashion designer drama.

Tailored silhouettes, rich fabrics, and neutral tones, often featuring sleek coats, oversized knits, and structured blazers make up her versatile outerwear wardrobe that stands the test of the convoluted trend cycles, which she layers with ultra-contemporary pieces like her beloved pantaboots, statement chain bags from her eponymous fashion label, and, of course, oversized sunglasses.

Though she's a style icon all year round, her winter wardrobe in particular is a force to be reckoned with. We already know she was the original 'Mob Wife' thanks to her flair for statement outerwear and luxury accessories.

She stepped out in Paris this week ahead of her SS25 fashion show on Friday September 27 wearing a slew of elevated transitional weather outfits.

Victoria posed with Eva Longoria ahead of her Paris Fashion Week SS25 show in the coolest jeans, a white t-shirt and white heels

From a lace-trimmed skirt and killer red strappy heels to the chicest jeans and a white t-shirt look we've seen all year, she has provided stellar sartorial inspo for the AW24 season.

In celebration of her penchant for wintertime fashion, we're taking a trip down memory lane to look at her best cold-weather season outfits - and trust us, she's had some good ones...

Scroll below to see Victoria Beckham's 10 best winter outfits:

1/ 10 © Marc Piasecki Pantaboots and Preppy Coats Pantaboots are VB's bread and butter. This outfit oozes elegance with a fashion-forward finish, so much so that she's potentially convinced us to try the controversial shoe/legging/heel style.

2/ 10 © Raymond Hall Nineties Navy This ensemble from 2016 screams Katie Holmes elegance, years before the 'quiet luxury' trend became a thing. She layered a heavy navy knit with a tonal blue jacket and black knee high boots. This is going straight on our 2024 winter style inspo board.

3/ 10 © Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin Old Money Drama The only thing that points to this look coming from 2011 instead of 2024 is her 'cheugy' round-toed suede boots. Proving she is the ever-standing queen of timeless dressing, she oozed chic in a dramatic brown fluffy coat complete with a waist belt, 13 years ago.

4/ 10 © Luca Ghidoni OG Mob Wife Obsessed doesn't cut it. Back in 2009, VB proved she's a luxury dressing icon in a black midi dress, a short-sleeved fur jacket and a statement black Birkin.

5/ 10 © James Devaney Utilitarian Cool Who else could make a camouflage jacket look so elevated? She paired an army-green padded jacket with black leggings and a pair of razor-sharp pointed boots.

6/ 10 © Arnaldo Magnani Incognito Mode Showing as little skin as possible is of course the easiest way to stay warm in winter, and VB took this quite literally in 2006, layering up with a high-neck cape and a baker boy cap. She even wore sunglasses (in winter, at night) to give her... eyes? an extra layering.

7/ 10 © Pierre Suu Parisian Perfection Proof that her signature contemporary combo is failproof. Also in Paris, she wore a grey woolly coat with her go-to pantaboots and black clutch bag combo. An effortless outfit that works every single time.

8/ 10 © Ray Tamarra Al Pacino meets... Victoria Beckham Ok, we know this could have gone further up the list. But could we see ourselves wearing this right now? The outfit, maybe. Her white trousers and matching longline jacket is the epitome of boss-babe elegance. However, we'd perhaps leave the Al Pacino hat for now (make no mistake, her accessory is still iconic).

9/ 10 © Raymond Hall Winter Sunshine The perfect example of how to add a pop of colour to your winter wardrobe. Pop a brightly coloured knit over a skirt with the same colour running through it, and finish off with knee-high boots.