Victoria Beckham's 10 Best winter outfits ranked
A Gallery of Victoria Beckham's best winter outfits

Victoria Beckham's 10 Best winter outfits ranked

Need some cold weather season sartorial inspiration? Look no further than the fashion designer, wife of David Beckham and unofficial queen of wrapping up warm in style

Lauren Ramsay
Online Writer
2 minutes ago
Though Victoria Beckham's sartorial agenda has elegantly evolved since her nineties heyday, her winter outfits have always embodied her signature sophisticated style with a dash of fashion designer drama.

Tailored silhouettes, rich fabrics, and neutral tones, often featuring sleek coats, oversized knits, and structured blazers make up her versatile outerwear wardrobe that stands the test of the convoluted trend cycles, which she layers with ultra-contemporary pieces like her beloved pantaboots, statement chain bags from her eponymous fashion label, and, of course, oversized sunglasses.

Though she's a style icon all year round, her winter wardrobe in particular is a force to be reckoned with. We already know she was the original 'Mob Wife' thanks to her flair for statement outerwear and luxury accessories. 

She stepped out in Paris this week ahead of her SS25 fashion show on Friday September 27 wearing a slew of elevated transitional weather outfits. 

Victoria posed with Eva Longoria ahead of her Paris Fashion Week SS25 show© Instagram/@evalongoria
Victoria posed with Eva Longoria ahead of her Paris Fashion Week SS25 show in the coolest jeans, a white t-shirt and white heels
Victoria Beckham walking on street in navy skirt outfit© Getty
Victtoria'sautumn/winter outfits this week in Paris have been second to none

From a lace-trimmed skirt and killer red strappy heels to the chicest jeans and a white t-shirt look we've seen all year, she has provided stellar sartorial inspo for the AW24 season.

In celebration of her penchant for wintertime fashion, we're taking a trip down memory lane to look at her best cold-weather season outfits - and trust us, she's had some good ones...

Scroll below to see Victoria Beckham's 10 best winter outfits:

1/10

Victoria Beckham is seen on December 07, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/GC Images)© Marc Piasecki

Pantaboots and Preppy Coats

Pantaboots are VB's bread and butter. This outfit oozes elegance with a fashion-forward finish, so much so that she's potentially convinced us to try the controversial shoe/legging/heel style.

2/10

Victoria Beckham is seen walking in Soho on February 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)© Raymond Hall

Nineties Navy

This ensemble from 2016 screams Katie Holmes elegance, years before the 'quiet luxury' trend became a thing. She layered a heavy navy knit with a tonal blue jacket and black knee high boots. This is going straight on our 2024 winter style inspo board.

3/10

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 13: Victoria Beckham is seen on February 13, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)© Gardiner Anderson/Bauer-Griffin

Old Money Drama

The only thing that points to this look coming from 2011 instead of 2024 is her 'cheugy' round-toed suede boots. Proving she is the ever-standing queen of timeless dressing, she oozed chic in a dramatic brown fluffy coat complete with a waist belt, 13 years ago.

4/10

MILAN, ITALY - JANUARY 21: Victoria Beckham leaves the Gibo showroom on January 21, 2009 in Milan, Italy (Photo by Luca Ghidoni/Getty Images)© Luca Ghidoni

OG Mob Wife

Obsessed doesn't cut it. Back in 2009, VB proved she's a luxury dressing icon in a black midi dress, a short-sleeved fur jacket and a statement black Birkin.

5/10

Victoria Beckham seen on the streets of Manhattan on November 29, 2018 in New York City. (Photo by James Devaney/GC Images)© James Devaney

Utilitarian Cool

Who else could make a camouflage jacket look so elevated? She paired an army-green padded jacket with black leggings and a pair of razor-sharp pointed boots. 

6/10

Victoria Beckham leaves JFK airport on December 7, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Arnaldo Magnani/Getty Images)© Arnaldo Magnani

Incognito Mode

Showing as little skin as possible is of course the easiest way to stay warm in winter, and VB took this quite literally in 2006, layering up with a high-neck cape and a baker boy cap. She even wore sunglasses (in winter, at night) to give her... eyes? an extra layering.

7/10

Victoria Beckham is seen leaving her hotel on March 05, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pierre Suu/GC Images)© Pierre Suu

Parisian Perfection

Proof that her signature contemporary combo is failproof. Also in Paris, she wore a grey woolly coat with her go-to pantaboots and black clutch bag combo. An effortless outfit that works every single time.

8/10

NEW YORK - NOVEMBER 28: Brooklyn Beckham (L) and his mother Victoria Beckham attend "Jersey Boys" at the August Wilson Theater on November 28, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Ray Tamarra/Getty Images)© Ray Tamarra

Al Pacino meets... Victoria Beckham

Ok, we know this could have gone further up the list. But could we see ourselves wearing this right now? The outfit, maybe. Her white trousers and matching longline jacket is the epitome of boss-babe elegance. However, we'd perhaps leave the Al Pacino hat for now (make no mistake, her accessory is still iconic).

9/10

Victoria Beckham is seen walking in Soho on February 8, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)© Raymond Hall

Winter Sunshine

The perfect example of how to add a pop of colour to your winter wardrobe. Pop a brightly coloured knit over a skirt with the same colour running through it, and finish off with knee-high boots.

10/10

Victoria Beckham is seen coming out of a hotel in Midtown on February 12, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Raymond Hall/GC Images)© Raymond Hall

Quiet Luxury Cool

Simple yet chic. We love this combination of a quality high-neck jumper with a black skirt and knee high boots.

