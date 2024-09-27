Victoria Beckham wears her most daring outfit yet at Paris Fashion Week

Though Paris Fashion Week debuts designer collections from the likes of Saint Laurent, Chloé and Schiaparelli, the Victoria Beckham show is always one of the most hotly anticipated of the season.

The eponymous designer has revealed her collections on the Friday evening of the seven-day event ever since she debuted her first collection on the catwalk calendar four seasons ago.

Whilst the world awaits for her spring/summer '25 collection to strut down this runway evening, Victoria has reminded us why her penchant for sartorial greatness has earned her a spot in the most illustrious week on the fashion month roster.

© Neil Mockford Victoria's look was her most daring so far

Victoria stepped out from La Réserve - the Beckham family's favourite hotel in Paris, wearing a mega low-cut black blazer featuring chunky lapels, a fabric tie waist that cascaded down the front, and bunched-up sleeves.

Underneath, Victoria eschewed a base layer, putting the most daring spin on her attire.

She paired the look with ultra wide-leg black trousers with major turn-ups, putting a contemporary twist on the classic trouser suit.

© Neil Mockford She eschewed a base layer under her blazer for an added touch of sultry sophistication

Whilst Victoria isn't afraid of a low neckline or sophisticated thigh-high split, her latest look is perhaps her most fearless in a long time with its slight bust-baring aesthetic.

We at the H! Fashion office have an inkling that her designs on the runway this evening will reflect this. Though her creations often feature sheer accents, low-neck designs and plenty of stockings, we think her SS25 collection is going to be her most daring yet.

Meghann Fahy - The Bold Type, and The White Lotus actress - stepped out for the premiere of her latest series, The Perfect Couple earlier this month wearing arguably VB's most daring creation so far - a fitted, translucent, black lace midi dress, featuring a backless silhouette, a delicate scalloped edge and a low v-shaped neckline.

© Getty Meghan wore Victoria Beckham's most daring creation so far earlier this month

Victoria then posted an image of Meghann wearing the dress on her Instagram story explaining that the dress is from her pre-spring/summer 2025 collection.

It looks like Victoria is leaning into fashion's beloved 'less is more' dressing trends more than ever, and we can't wait to see what she delivers on the runway this evening.